Weber leaves an admirable legacy at K-State
Bruce Weber leaves K-State with a couple of Big 12 championships and an Elite 8 run. That’s hard to do for a guy who did not cheat. He’s rather remarkable in that way, isn’t he? Clean. Honest. Generous. Humble. Quirky.
Now, the university has a chance to walk the walk and hire a minority coach for this major sports program. There are many qualified candidates, including my favorite, Jerome Tang, who is currently Baylor’s associate head coach. But there are others as well.
With all the Anderson Hall virtue-signaling we have witnessed over the past few years, we’ll be watching to see if this goes the way of the BLM patch, or if the university’s athletic department is actually willing to make a statement about “intentionally promoting and practicing inclusion.” Let’s hope so.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Lawn-mowing clinic was a success
The annual Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic was held on March 8 at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park. This is a cooperative event put on annually by KSU Riley County Extension and the Manhattan Optimist Club.
The clinic’s purpose is to provide information to young girls and boys in grades 4-6 who may be considering starting a lawn-mowing business. This year, 13 children attended.
We would like to thank Master Gardener Diana Cunningham and Extension Agent John Jobe for their assistance with the clinic. Optimist members helping with the clinic were Sara Bidwell, Jim Blanton, Mike Fincham, Jim Franke, Ken Lewis, Greg McCune, Dan Oneill and Bruce Spellman.
Bruce Bidwell
Manhattan Optimist Club
1524 Nichols St.
Gregg Eyestone
Extension Agent Horticulture
110 Courthouse Plaza
Reducing supply of petroleum just raises prices for minimum-wage workers
Our government and most of the free world support the people of Ukraine in their efforts to retain their homeland by applying as much pressure as possible on Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin. Among the West’s policies involves reducing Russia’s international sale of petroleum.
One of economists’ favorite sayings is TANSTAAFL — There Ain’t No Such Thing as a Free Lunch. Reducing the supply of just about anything results in increasing its price. In this instance, the price of US gasoline has broken its highest level in history.
As I write this, we have topped the previous record for a gallon of gasoline: $4.11, which was set in July of 2008. Adjusted for 14 years of inflation, a current price of $5.20 per gallon would be required to establish a new record. Does this mean that we should count our blessings that things are not as bad as they might be?
Well, for some of us. . .
In 2008, the US minimum wage was $7.25 an hour; if that rate had matched inflation since then, the hourly rate would now be about $10.15. If growth in the 1968 rate of $1.60 had kept pace with inflation, the minimum rate would now be roughly $14.00.
In the best of times, life is tough for minimum wage workers; failing to match their wages to inflation only makes their lives that much more challenging.
Michael Oldfather
2820 Stone Valley Drive