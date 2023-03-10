Vanier family influenced many people in
community
The recent salute to the Vanier family is most certainly appropriate. As noted, the support of KSU and other worthwhile causes is unmatched in our community.
However I am sure there are many less apparent that have impacted individuals and institutions that have been supported in a quiet, non-assuming manner typical of Jack and Donna and the family legacy. One of those I offer here.
Forty years ago this spring as a young architect I was trying to determine if I should take the risk of hanging out my own shingle. I confided in three well respected business owners including
Bob Baril of R.M. Baril General Contractors, still operated by his son-in-law Mike Hoover, colleague Brent Bowman of BBN Architects, and Jim Ryan Sr., founder of Ryan Realty and still operated as a family business. All three provided their support and encouragement.
Shortly thereafter Jim Ryan Sr. called to let me know he had a friend in Brookville, Kansas, who needed some assistance with renovating a guest house on a ranch his family owned and that the friend had promised his mother that he would see to it that the house was renovated. That friend was Jack Vanier.
I did not know who Jack Vanier was or where Brookville was at the time, but I made an appointment to meet him on a Saturday in spring 1983.
We met, and he and Donna engaged me to complete the guest house renovation and thus they become my first clients. Through their support and trust, my firm began. Over succeeding years other projects were performed for
Jack and Donna, Marty and her late husband Bob Krause, and Mary during the early phases of Grand Mere development, while John continued to operate the family business as well. We remain good friends.
There are undoubtedly similar stories of support attributable to the Vanier family, this being only one. As I look towards retirement I have been exceedingly grateful to Jack, Donna and the entire family for the trust placed in a young guy taking a risk and taking the risk along with me.
Thank you for allowing me to share this and may Marty, Mary and John know that their parents are at peace and the impact they all have had on me, the firm and untold others.
Bruce McMillan,
Bruce McMillan Architects
555 Poyntz Ave.
Historical society
quarterly meetings
to begin March 22
The Riley County Historical Society is again convening quarterly society meetings. We will offer a lunch-and-learn event Wednesday, March 22, at Manhattan’s Meadowlark Hills Prairie Star Restaurant.
Open to the public, the event will feature Derrick Doty, the Flint Hills Fiddler and RCHS Pioneer Log Cabin host. It’s a chance to learn about RCHS’ first museum located in Manhattan City Park, its recent restoration, and the exhibits inside.
After registration at 11:30 a.m., a buffet lunch (for $15 cash or check) will be served at 11:45 a.m. The program begins at 12:15 p.m. The program is offered at no cost, and extra seats will be set up at the back of the room. If you wish to eat lunch, please make reservations at (785) 565-6490 or RCHSinfo@rileychs.com by Thursday, March 16.
The RCHS collects, preserves, and presents the heritage of Riley County and the State of Kansas. It supports, advocates for and promotes interest and awareness of our local history and the Riley County Historical Museum for the benefit of all.
Debbi Thompson
2800 Lakewood Drive
President, Riley County Historical Society
Bill would harm
homeless people
I am writing to express my strong opposition to House Bill 2430, which seeks to criminalize homelessness in our state. As a member of this community, I am deeply concerned about the implications of this bill and its potential to harm our most vulnerable populations.
The bill seeks to prohibit “political subdivisions” from enforcing public camping, sleeping, or being in the public right of way of sidewalks and roads. This means that homeless individuals could be criminalized for simply existing in public spaces, which is both cruel and inhumane.
Moreover, the bill imposes harsh penalties for violations, including unclassified misdemeanors and Class C misdemeanors for repeat offenders.
It is unacceptable that we would seek to punish homeless individuals rather than provide them with the support and resources they need to get back on their feet.
I am deeply concerned about the Cicero Institute’s impact, a conservative think tank created by billionaire Joe Lonsdale, that is advocating for states to adopt comparable laws.
The private prison sector, in which Lonsdale holds a considerable stake, has a clear motive to imprison as many people as feasible and is the main driving force behind this campaign.
It is imperative that we outreach our legislators to reject this bill and instead focus on evidence-based solutions to homelessness, such as the Housing First approach. We must ensure that homeless individuals have access to safe and affordable housing, mental health services, and other resources that can help them rebuild their lives.
Jamie Price
Lawrence