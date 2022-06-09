Song tells Christians how to ‘come round right’
“Simple Gifts,” a very American song written 100 years before our birth, speaks to the simplicity of change; specifically of changing position… of putting the right, rather than the wrong foot forward.
‘Tis the gift to be simple, ’tis the gift to be free,
‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be
And when we’re in that place just right
We will be in the valley of love and delight
When true simplicity is gained
To bow and to bend we will not be ashamed
To turn, to turn will be our delight
Till by turning, turning we come ‘round right ”
Joseph Brackett’s original lyrics (our lyrics of choice among the many versions) are indeed simple, but heeding their instruction is more challenging than it sounds; especially when change is urgently needed.
We are writing you today because we believe the time has come “to bow, and to bend, and to not be ashamed…” to change how we love.
Too many people in this country have given up on love. They are filled with hate: hate for themselves and for their fellow man. If we confirm that such people cannot change—and therefore will never love or be loved—we have not only given up on them, but also on the prospect of saving the lives which they may in desperation take and, with that, the prospect of peace for this country. The role of practicing Christians is to love as Jesus loved: to find ways to reach the forsaken and in so doing to save lives.
Christians are entrusted to instill hope in the hopeless, for we know—though it is far from simple — that we (and they) can come “round right.” The belief that nothing will change the path of those intent on sinful actions not only “invites futility,” it is not Christian.
While this letter is not exclusively to our fellow Christians, it is most urgently directed to the percentage of Americans who, as Christians, have in the last half century devoted an inordinate amount of time and money on an anti-abortion mandate which has risen to dominance in Texas and across this nation. We do not ask you to agree with what we are about to say, but we do ask that you read to the end of our letter so that you know where we stand. We would like to suggest that now is the time for you who speak against abortion to speak as forcefully against all violence caused by guns. We believe the evermore powerful role against abortion which professed Christians are pushing federal and state governments to take has played a decisive role in dividing and weakening this nation. By diverting our attention away from the proliferation of guns as well as other important issues—including poverty, inequality, and mental health—the debate over Roe v. Wade appears to have augmented the kind of insecurity and anger which can destabilize the fragile psyche of a nation’s populace.
We cannot focus our attention, time, and money merely on saving the lives of fetuses without directing equal efforts to protecting all living children. We cannot threaten at-risk mothers with punishment for recognizing that they are unable to provide adequate care for family members already burdened beyond their means. And we cannot take away the support system for these women who are care-givers making difficult, often wise, choices for the sake of their other children and loved ones. How many fetuses is the life of one elementary school child already known to this world worth? Every fetus deserves a mother with the means to love and protect it and the support of an able partner and a generous community; and every mother deserves these same rights without feeling she will be sacrificing her very person while augmenting the circumstances from which chaos and violence are born. Such misguided steps do not lead to peace.
A mere two weeks ago, (the very day of the Buffalo massacre and ten days before Uvalde) we were reminded of how long insecurity and the resulting anger have persisted in this nation. In the comfort of our home, we decided to watch (for the first time) “A Film Record ….Montgomery to Memphis.” Surely if we had seen this 1970 public documentary about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 years ago, it might have been difficult to imagine a more urgent time to focus on nonviolence. Alas, it is no longer difficult nor necessary to imagine: today it is more painfully real than ever. Dr. King’s thousands of disciplined followers were, like Jesus of Nazareth, intolerant of any and all violence against those who walk this earth. Gratitude for the timing of our recent viewing has inspired us to share with you our renewed respect—broader and deeper than ever before — for his extraordinary leadership and courage. We believe that through renewed Christian action his story can be put to its best use yet today! Surely amongst you, other messianic leaders can be found to march for peace.
Throughout history, timing has been paramount. At just the right moment, humankind has found ways to find clarity of purpose via patient listening, reflective thought, and courage… often following tragedy. People of all faiths have accepted solutions to complex problems sometimes revealed to unwilling minds via extraordinary human or divine forces. Again and again, paths to greater unity and peace have been achieved. True, the history of Christianity is fraught with violence. True, Biblical and historical complexities abound. But the day Jesus arrived to save us from that violence, our freedom to own and carry weapons without limitations ended. Ignoring that reality continues to lead to the violent termination of innocent lives both before and after birth. We call on all leaders in this fraught nation to re-examine and expand their priorities. Step by step, turn by turn, we call on those speaking in the name of Jesus to lead with the contagiously simple gift of love which nurtures and heals. In so doing perhaps we will find the courage to “come ‘round right” on what it means to be a Christian in America.
Dick & Martha Seaton
