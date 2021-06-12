Investments in ag research facilities are critical to maintain our global edge
America stands at a crossroads. Which direction we turn will have a dramatic impact — good or bad — on the future of agriculture, the food system, natural resource management, our nation’s economic development, and the health and safety of our citizens.
For far too long a severe lack of funding to modernize agricultural research facilities has been tying our hands in the development of new and better solutions and in preparing the future scientists we need to create those solutions.
Our public investment in agricultural research comes from federal, state and industry dollars. This includes the modern infrastructure required to conduct that research, a funding load states have single-handedly been carrying since the 1990s. As a result, U.S. investment is below 1980s levels while other countries are investing heavily, outspending us by billions of dollars in agriculture research, according to a report by Gordian released in March.
As these countries outpace us in research investment, they can anticipate increased agriculture productivity and food quality while the U.S. can expect a drop in both agriculture exports and innovation. This trend could ultimately have dire economic and security implications for our nation.
In March, Douglas Steele, vice president of food, agriculture and natural resources for the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, said they had received word from every type of institution that deteriorating facilities are interrupting their research and educational excellence. He said these challenges are more than a nuisance — they represent a “national economic threat.”
We would like to share a couple of our own experiences.
At Oklahoma State, our inability to control the temperature of our 60-year-old greenhouses has delayed OSU’s wheat breeding program by one year. Despite attempts to warm the houses with additional space heaters by OSU wheat scientists and technicians during the deep freeze in February, the greenhouse temperature dropped below freezing multiple nights, killing our young, hybrid seedlings. Reliable greenhouse technology allows our plant breeders to extend the growing season and accelerate the development of new varieties that improve quality of wheat grown in Oklahoma.
Pet food processing offers value-added opportunities by bringing together the meat and grain industries. Yet, scientists at K-State’s unique pet food processing program have had to create a series of “workarounds” to ensure state-of-the-art research in 1960s-built labs. Although effective, these new processes can take three times longer than what the same research would take in a modern facility. Even more disruptive is how the appearance of the labs impacts student recruitment and our ability to prepare the needed skilled workforce. According to the program coordinator, “Most 18-year-old students coming for a campus visit just can’t get past the look of our labs and equipment.” Every year, pet food industry representatives contact him saying they need 20 to 30 more of our new graduates, but we just don’t have more to send.
According to Gordian, the initial investment needed to reverse the deterioration of outdated research facilities across the 97 institutions they studied is $11.5 billion. Colleges and schools of agriculture will need an additional annual investment of approximately $550 million a year to maintain them.
It is a lot of money, but there is much more to lose if we don’t invest. According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agriculture, food and related industries contribute $1.1 trillion to our nation’s economy and support 22 million jobs a year. In Kansas, agriculture and related industries represent more than half of our state’s economy and are responsible for 21% of our workforce. As other countries invest to become more competitive, we must do the same.
More troubling than even the loss of potential revenue and jobs is the loss of future scientific discoveries. We rely on those breakthroughs to keep people healthy, safe and fed. And for years, our scientists across the country have been making many of these critical discoveries in buildings with leaking roofs, non-functioning HVAC systems and obsolete technology. We can no longer expect 21st century science to come from failing 60-year-old buildings.
With the recent rollout of the proposed American infrastructure plan, we were excited to see it includes a $40 billion investment in upgrading our nation’s research facilities. As congress considers this plan, leaders of the nation’s land-grant universities hope for the inclusion of food and agriculture research infrastructure as a priority to rebuild America, protect our agricultural economy and ensure our ability to advance science.
J. Ernest Minton
Dean, College of Agriculture
Director, K-State Research and Extension
Kansas State University
Thomas G. Coon
Vice President and Dean of Agricultural Programs
Oklahoma State University
Taste of the Ville will continue in 2022
With the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 earlier this year, the decision was made to not proceed with the planning of the Taste of the Ville in 2021. There was concern for not only our members, but the businesses that participate. However, we want to announce that we do plan to be back for the “Taste of the Ville” in 2022. The event is normally scheduled on the second Saturday in June.
Members of P.E.O. Chapter IL wish to again thank all of you who have purchased tickets in he past and we look forward to seeing you next year. Your support helps raise money for women’s educational projects and local scholarships. As always, the big stars in this fundraiser are the owners, managers and employees of the Aggieville restaurants who donate a delicious variety of samples for all of us to enjoy each year. This event would not be possible without their generosity.
Thank you also to the Aggieville Business Association and the Manhattan Mercury for helping us get the word out.
PEO Taste of the Ville committee
Marilyn Kilgore, Sonya Conrad and Phyllis Allerheiligen
Biden should address rising prices
In 1919, several members of the Chicago White Sox were paid a lot of money by a gambling syndicate to throw the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. When rumors starting to break after the Series, members of the White Sox team were called to court to testify. One of the men was “Shoeless” Joe Jackson who was the star of the team. As court broke that day “Shoeless Joe” was standing on a corner waiting for a bus. A young news boy of ten or eleven years old who idolized Joe, ran up to him and said, “say it ain’t so, Joe; say it ain’t so.” Joe did not respond. He, a potential hall of famer, was eventually banned from baseball for life.
Have you been to the lumber yard lately? Or the grocery store or bought a house or a car. If you have, you were no doubt in for a shock.
In the last year, the price of lumber has increased 377% and has reached an all time high of $1,635 per 1,000 square feet. Since January, the average national price of gasoline per gallon has increased $0.72 to a price of $3.10. I have read that gas prices in L.A. will soon reach $6 a gallon. Groceries are much higher than they were a year ago and there has been a scarcity in many commodities across the country.
It is just common sense that when the price of gasoline increases, the price of most consumer goods will also increase causing inflation and the devaluation of the dollar. I hate to think what the price of new houses, new cars, clothes or food will be in the near future and how the increases will impact most Americans, particularly, the lives of young people just getting started. It is probable that many young people working very hard to get ahead will never be able to afford to buy a house. It is ironic that although most people under thirty supported Biden at the polls, so far, he has done them a lot harm.
We are in a crisis at the border. We are in a crisis at the grocery store, lumber yard, furniture store and many, many other retail establishments. This has probably been the worst first 100 days for any president in U.S. history.
I wish you could say it ain’t so, Joe. I’m sure that you and your staff are working night and day to do just that. But anyone who is paying attention knows better.
Don McCullough
1604 Denholm