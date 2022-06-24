Facebook commenter’s ‘copy-and-paste’
remarks are gratuitous,
if not defamatory
I will preface my response by stating I have no personal connection to the Mercury or Mr. Seaton, and I subscribe to four newspapers, including the Mercury and Wall Street Journal. I began reading the Mercury in the 1960’s and, although I have not always agreed with the editors’ analysis, including Mr. Seaton’s, the integrity and standards for both are indisputable.
I was disappointed upon reading Mr. Seaton’s commentary dated 22 June, 2022. That is, the report featured a distinctive introspection by Mr. Seaton but I found one individual’s offensive and disrespectful remark “the copy-and-paste paper” to be gratuitous at best if not defamatory. Many publications recognize criticism goes with the territory but the “copy and paste” assertion crosses a journalistic Red Line. More on that later.
It is apparent the person who was intent on disparaging the Mercury (and Mr. Seaton by extension) has an “axe to grind” and lacks the wherewithal to comprehend the most basic operations of a local newspaper. It is also obvious this person does not possess the insight to distinguish the difference between local and AP news. His cavil inclinations may provide him a sense of perverse gratification but they are counterproductive and serve no useful purpose.
If the above individual is going to make the serious allegation of plagiarism against the Mercury and Mr. Seaton, and that is precisely what he is doing, he must have incontrovertible evidence of the same. Must be supported by facts, not conjecture or opinion. If not, the false allegation will expose the deceitful and dishonest nature of that individual.
Fortunately for the Fourth Estate, I have confidence the vast majority of those who subscribe to and read the Mercury do not share this individual’s “detachment from reality,” to borrow a phrase from former AG William Barr.
Respectfully,
David Wells,
Fargo, N.D.
Thanks to businesses
that participated in Taste of the ‘Ville
The members of P.E.O. Chapter IL wish to thank all who purchased tickets and attended our Ninth “Taste of the Ville” in Aggieville Saturday, June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. Your support helps raise money for women’s educational projects.
The big stars in this fundraiser are the owners, managers and employees of the Aggieville businesses who donated a delicious variety of samples. We could not have done any of this without your generosity.
We send out an enormous THANK YOU to Bluestem Bistro, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Cold Stone Creamery, Globe Indian, Goolsbys, Goodcents, Gordos, Hunam Express, Kite’s Draft House, Los Mariachi’s, Los 3 Amigos Mexican Store, Nico’s Little Italy, O’Malley’s Sports Bar, Pandora Rolled Ice Cream, Porter’s, Robby’s Famous Cheesecake, Seoul U.S.A., Starbucks, Varsity Donuts, & ZI Smoothie.
You folks are remarkable and we encourage our community to support the businesses that supported us.
We would especially like to thank the Aggieville Business Association for promoting this event as well as supporting us by selling tickets, Dillons West for letting us sell tickets at their store, The Manhattan Mercury, The Chamber of Commerce, Rally House, Community First Bank, The P.E.R.K. and the publicity they all gave us. All 350 tickets were sold out prior to the event on Saturday.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that supports the education of women through six philanthropies including scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the ownership of Cottey College plus two local scholarships each year. This event was a fundraiser to raise money for these projects and public awareness of their availability.
P.E.O. Chapter IL committee
Marilyn Kilgore,
Betsy Barrett,
Phyllis Allerheiligen,
2409 Hillview Drive
Disabled veterans should be better compensated
Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel. It is kept this low in order to ensure that our wealthy Elites sustain virtually no tax burden whatsoever. It is a disgraceful scam on our young people.
They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?
In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life.
I ask Congress to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.
This is now a national security problem.
Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. Be warned.
Dustin Loftis,
1700 N. Manhattan Ave.