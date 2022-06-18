Seeking old-school answers to tragedy
In the wake of recent aggressive, violent tragedies, everyone is looking for answers. Solutions and theories about just as they have before, but violence continues to increase, it seems. Maybe we’re looking for answers in the wrong places. Our political leaders, teachers, law enforcement and community advisers all search for best answers. Perhaps we expect too much y protesting and accusing them of not doing enough. ow about looking where the best answers may lie: you. Yes, you!
Change will come from the next generation — your kids and grandkids. if you think youngsters don’t listen to old school, think again. They all learn from those who came before them. You are the role models. Kids spending time with trusted adults is the best classroom there is. Leave the phone at home, close the laptop/iPad, get off Facebook and teach a young person something worthwhile: how to treat themselves and others in a respectful manner and how to solve differences without violence and aggression. You don’t have to be a psychologist to change behavior.
If you’re “old school,” be proud of it and look at what you can teach someone who came after you. It’s called “old school” for a reason.
Terry Pfannenstiel
We should ask Mann if he supports a pardon for Trump
After watching the first day of public hearings of the January 6th House Committee, one of the most astonishing revelations to me was the fact that some Republican congress members felt the need to ask President Trump for criminal pardons for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump left office on January 20, 2021. I think that we in the First Congressional District of Kansas have a right to ask our congressman, Rep. Tracey Mann, if he was one of those Republican congressmen who felt that he needed a criminal pardon from Trump, or if Mann knows of any Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation who did. Voters should be prepared to ask Representative Mann this question in this year’s congressional campaign.
Michael W. Lambert
Congress should heed words of preamble
This is an open letter to the President of the United States.
Mr. President, I believe it would be good at present time if Congress — and our nation — could hear the words and objectives of the Preamble to the Constitution.
Thank you.
Daniel Bush,
Thanks to strangers for showing kindness
There are many kind and helpful people around, for which I am grateful.
My heartfelt thanks to the the kind lady who pulled off the road to help me when I fell in my yard. Also neighbors Diana and H.B. and family who came to my assistance. I am thankful I didn’t have a concussion or broken bones.
I appreciate the many people of all ages who offer and give assistance to me at the coffee shop.
So many kind and helpful people around. Pass it on.
Doris Marsh,
