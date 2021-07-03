Riley County GOP wrong about teacher training
To the editor:
I am horrified at the conduct displayed by John Ball, chairman of the Riley County GOP, and supporters at the USD 383 board of education meeting on Wednesday night. This is not how we govern.
To put this much effort into a fake wedge issue for school board candidates is astounding. I did not realize that teaching U.S. history could turn our students into hateful, anti-American activists, hellbent on undermining our democracy. Or, so the Riley County GOP would like you to think.
The truth of the matter is that having a deep understanding of how yesterday’s actions still affect us today will make us a more loving and caring country. Why is that objectional?
How naïve one must be if they willfully ignore today’s impacts of policies made years ago!
The National Housing Act of 1934 intentionally excluded non-white people from loans, contributing to the racial wealth gap we see today.
The Social Security Act intentionally excluded farmworkers and domestic workers — who were predominately Black — from Social Security. And, surprise! They still are excluded today.
The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 intentionally displaced non-white neighborhoods in the name of urban renewal.
Subprime lending policies, starting in the 1970s, targeted Black families regardless of creditworthiness. As a result, Black families continued to pay more than their white counterparts for homes of the same value, leading to more foreclosures with Black households.
I am limited by a word count, but there are several policies that continue to this day that disproportionately affect non-white families. To the Riley County GOP, it’s acceptable to not teach these things. To everyone else, I hope you see the need to continue to teach our history no matter how ugly it is.
Jonathan Cole, Kansas Democratic Party, State Committeeman
Come to Solar Kiwanis’ pancake feed Monday
The Solar Kiwanis Club of Manhattan invites you to join us for a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pottorf Hall-Riley County Fairgrounds in CiCo Park.
We annually hold this fund raising event to generate funds to assist not for profit groups in the Manhattan area. Kiwanis International has, as part of its mission statement, the words “improving the world, one child, once community at a time.” We try to meet that obligation by supporting various children related organizations. These include Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Flint Hills Breadbasket Backpack Program, Boys and Girls Club, Royal Family Kids Camp (helps foster children), Head Start, Key Clubs of both Manhattan High and Riley County High, Builders Club at Riley County, K-Kids at Riley Grade School, Manhattan Girls Softball sponsorship, along with other organizations.
We serve pancakes, sausages, coffee, orange juice and milk for $6 for adults and $3 for children. You can also purchase scrambled eggs and additional sausages. The pandemic forces us to cancel our 2020 pancake feed, and we are anxious to hold this in 2021.
We look forward to serving you on the fifth of July.
Chad Tepe, Solar Kiwanis Pancake Committee
Regents should prioritize diversity in K-State president search
With gratitude for Richard Myers’ leadership of K-State — particularly through the last academic year — our community anticipates the selection of a new president to lead our hometown university.
The past 18 months been a painful period in our collective lives, but also one in which the winds of change have filled our sails. The dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and our national awakening to systemic racial injustice have made us rethink the previous ways we’ve done things.
In this light, let’s envision a new possibility for KSU’s leadership. What if the new president physically embodied our town-and-gown commitment to diversity and inclusion? What if those of us who had never before seen someone like them occupying Anderson Hall, could see themselves reflected in the head of K-State? What if, in choosing a minority president, the selection committee could not only deliver a bold response to those groups wishing to sow division among KBOR’s academic communities, but also raise the national and global profile of Kansas’ universities and draw more people to study, teach, and work here?
All this and more is possible. I invite you, my neighbors, to ask the presidential search committee to prioritize the hiring of a candidate who represents one or more groups who have historically been excluded from leadership and power: women; indigenous nations and people of color; and members of the LGBTQIA community. Sign the petition at change.org/newkstatepres and share it with others.
Leslie Wren
Support the Shrine Bowl by joining Masonry and Shrinedom
Having family in both Manhattan and Hutchinson, site of the recent Kansas East-West Shrine football game, I read the Manhattan Mercury article: “Area football players cap high school careers at Shrine Bowl” (June 28 issue).
While most people know that the football game supported a great cause, a bigger number of people somehow overlook that it takes a continual influx of new members to keep the Shriners membership going. A lot of people are unaware that every man who is a Shriner must join a local Masonic Lodge first, to become a Shriner.
I, myself, am a 5th-generation Freemason and a 2nd-generation Shriner. Not all Masons decide to advance and become a Shriner. The basic Masonic Lodge is composed of three degrees (which I compare to “steps”) that teach a man good moral and ethical lessons. Masonry isn’t a religion, but it sure elevates one’s inner character.
Prior to the year 2000, a man had to also join one or both of the upper branches of Masonry, the York Rite or the Scottish Rite. I joined Masonry at age 18 and The Shriners at age 25. At 57, I still enjoy the fellowship and friendships. So it takes good men to keep the fraternal part going. If any good man reads this and is interested: All I can say is “Ask a Mason how.” A membership application awaits you.
James A. Marples
