Newspapers print too many photos of athletes celebrating
Sports sections of all papers these days seem to love printing celebration photos of athletes. Action pictures have taken a back seat to stars jumping up and down, or high-fiving each other.
Is this trend part of our increasingly narcissistic culture? Would celebrations like these happen if the media weren’t present?
It’s almost as if the players are performing selfies with help from reporters and photographers.
Both groups tend to forget that for every victory there is a losing player or losing team.
How sportsmanlike is it to rub in the defeat with a big victory demonstration?
What happened to the modesty and humility that former stars such as Derek Jeter used to exhibit in victory?
Dick Seaton
3200 Shane Creek Lane
Thank you for support of Kiwanis event
The Solar Kiwanis Club of Manhattan thanks all who came out on July 5 and enjoyed a pancake breakfast at Pottorf Hall for our annual fundraiser. The money raised allows our Club to support many youth organizations serving the Manhattan area including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Flint Hills Breadbasket, Head Start, Royal Family Kids Camp, Boys and Girls Club and Kansas 4-H Foundation. Any pancake products that were not used at our feed were donated to the Manhattan Emergency Shelter.
We received support of several Manhattan businesses in underwriting this fundraiser. The Trust Company of Manhattan provided for the rental of Pottorf Hall, Hiland Dairy provided milk, coffee was provided by Radina’s coffee shops, butter was provided by Bluestem Bistro, a gift card from Manhattan Walmart, and printing for placemats was provided by Copy Kats LLC.
Next year our feed will be held once again on the 4th of July — same time, same place!
Kiwanis International encourages all Kiwanis clubs to emphasize supporting youth and youth activities. By the generous support we received at our fundraiser, we will be able to continue to help Manhattan area youth.
Charlie Sargent
President, Solar Kiwanis
of Manhattan
US should institute freeze on new missiles
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea—or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have—again with immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatvely, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake,
P.O. Box 108, Manhattan