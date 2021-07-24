Hafenmeister, Morris-Hardeman excellent choices for school board
I am writing in support of Karla Hagemeister and Jayme Morris-Hardeman for the USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden Board of Education.
I served with Karla on the 383 Board for two years. During that time I came to know her as a thoughtful, analytical, and dedicated member of the board. Since I left the 383 Board in January 2020, she has continued to grow in her role as a leader and a communicator. Karla deserves to be re-elected, and our community needs her to serve on the USD 383 Board for another four years.
I worked with Jayme for many years through our mutual involvement with the Sunflower CASA Project; she as the Director of CASA and I as a member of the board of directors. Jayme has worked diligently and tirelessly for the children of our community, especially those who need the most help. Jayme would bring an important perspective and voice to the USD 383 Board of Education.
I strongly encourage you to join me in voting for Karla and Jayme in the August 3rd primary election.
Dave Colburn
1906 Bluestem Terrace
We should treat vaccinations for COVID like we did polio
It is a puzzle to me how many among us claim that it is their freedom to decide whether to get vaccinated. Is it their freedom to drive 100 mph down the road? They may kill themselves but also kill someone else. We are without a doubt one of the freest countries on earth. Check the facts in countries like China, Russia or India. However, when this country was founded, our constitution was based on the collective good not the good of one. When the interest of the individual goes against the common good, this is not democracy but autocracy. Dr. Fauci said it well: “If we had dealt with polio the way we are dealing with Covid-19, we would still have polio around.” Could we all get vaccinated and make our lives better for ourselves and the rest of the world?!
Demetre Evangelidis
1824 Humboldt St.
Thank you for supporting municipal band’s anniversary concert
It was more than 15 months ago we started working on the “100th Celebration Concert” and what a great concert season it was! Our special guests, Vocalist Patricia Thompson, Jose Sabaja from the Boston Brass, Xan Perkins on Tuba, the Harmonica Wizards, Drummer Jim Rupp, and The Little Apple Barbershop Chorus created some great musical memories for us all. The crowds were spectacular, the Band played with great enthusiasm and sound, and the celebration was spectacular!
We know that it flew by and we want to say THANK YOU to all for a fantastic season of playing Band on the Larry Norvell Bandshell!
As I stated at our last concert, we have set up a Greater Manhattan Community Foundation Fund to raise financial support for the MMB so we can bring these and more great guest artists back for more summer fun. All donations can be made to the GMCF in care of the Manhattan Municipal Band.
Thank you all for once again creating an atmosphere in the park that is what summer in MHK is all about. Please continue to attend local school and University band concerts and support these fine musicians. The 100th is history, we will see you next May 30, 2022 at the Larry Norvell Bandshell to kick-off our 101st season!!
Be safe, stay well, and GO BAND!
Frank Tracz,
Manhattan Municipal
Band director
Choose a president based on experience, not demographics
To the editor:
In a previous opinion article titled “Regents should prioritize diversity in KSU president search,” the author suggested a commitment to diversity and inclusion. The author invited us to ask the search committee to PRIORITIZE the search to include women, indigenous nations, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA. I dispute this opinion for two reasons. First, a university is a business entity and the priority should be to find someone with a business and management background. This search should include someone that understands marketing, budgeting, spending, and hiring, not to mention the political aspects. Second, choosing a president because of their sex, color, sexual orientation or preference is the essence of racism and sexism. It’s discriminatory. There’s no such thing as reverse discrimination, only discrimination.
Choose a president with experience and a track record of success. If this choice is all inclusive, wonderful, but concentrate on the best candidate. This is not a kumbaya moment!
Dave Price,
Wamego