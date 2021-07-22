Idea for candidates: A short-answer question
To the editor:
A suggestion for ones who are thinking of seeking election to the city commission: Instead of a lot of wind-baggers, why not all vote-seekers composing a statement in 100 words or less on “What is good about Manhattan?”
This would place emphasis on values which, after all, are most important.
Helen Roser
2121 Meadowlark Road
Partisanship in local elections isn’t a sudden change
To the editor:
People who are concerned about nonpartisan elections for school board and city commission becoming embroiled in partisan political party activity need to understand that horse left the barn long ago.
Katrina Lewison remained on the school board while running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Usha Reddi, while serving as a mayor of Manhattan, ran for the Democrat nomination to U.S. Senate.
It is not against the law for people who are elected to nonpartisan offices to run for other offices or support other candidates. My point is that we should not get so sanctimonious about the “sudden” endorsement of candidates by the local political parties when “nonpartisan” office holders have been actively engaging in partisan politics for years.
The ability of private citizens to associate and express opinions, along with the right of free press to express its opinion, are fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment. In this case, I respectfully disagree with the conclusion that political endorsements are harmful. Instead I believe the endorsements of all groups, newspaper editors, and yes, the political parties, serve to enlighten voters about the candidates and enable voters to make better-informed decisions.
The names of all the school board and city commission candidates will appear on the ballot without any designation or political affiliation. Once inside the voting booth, the voter cannot rely on party affiliation to influence their choice. This means that the vote must be cast for the person. Ultimately, who or what influenced the final decision is left to the voter.
Joe Knopp
620 Humboldt St.
Publisher’s column elevated fallacious CRT talking points
To the editor:
The right-wing anti-CRT (critical race theory) activists are at war against a politically fabricated boogeyman, but you wouldn’t know that from reading The Manhattan Mercury. Last weekend the publisher of our local paper, Ned Seaton, dropped fallacious conservative talking points about critical race theory in the middle of his column, while passive aggressively writing that he wasn’t even saying that CRT necessarily does those bad things that he had just ranted about it doing.
As he described his defensiveness and irritation, our publisher repeated utter nonsense about CRT in the form of bogus if-then statements that had the narrative effect of making CRT out to be something that it is not. But if you take any reasonable perspective to a fringe-y extreme, then you poison the facts with that extreme thing that nobody ever said in the first place. If (insert lie here) was true about that thing, then I might dislike that thing too, but it is not true, so…! But instead of exposing the lies as such, Mr. Seaton amplified the fallacies by repeating them and going on and on about his irritation at these hypothetical accusations.
Even in an opinion column, I would expect my newspaper’s publisher to be professional enough to avoid elevating partisan nonsense in such a wishy-washy manner. Manhattan Mercury, I want to support you. I want to be proud of my local paper, so I am pleading with you: please do better.
Jess Falcone
1002 Houston St.