We’re all entitled to vote our conscience

I’ve heard lots of things said in the Value Them Both debate, but one of the silliest things I’ve heard — and not just from Mr. Seaton — is that half of us are not qualified to have an opinion at all because the abortion decision “ought to be entirely up to women.” (“Why Do I Get A Say On Abortion?” July 13.) Certainly, not one of us can fully appreciate what another person experiences in life, especially in crisis, and often we cannot match others’ credentials, but when did this become disqualifying?

