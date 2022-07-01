Editorial about Jan. 6 proceedings missed the mark
I disagree with Mr. Ned Seaton’s recent editorial regarding the investigation into the Jan. 6 demonstration at the White House. In my opinion, it is a witch hunt emphasizing the hypocrisy, double standard and fear that permeates Washington.
One of the most important things President Trump did while he was in office was to expose the corruption existing in our federal government. For that, he has paid a tremendous price and these corrupt politicians will not rest until they destroy him and any influence he has on the American people.
Moreover, the people screaming for Trump’s head and denouncing this demonstration are the same people who accepted and even encouraged the violent demonstrations by BLM and Antifa last summer. These violent protests were much more dangerous and destructive than the White House demonstration, resulting in several injuries and millions, perhaps billions of dollars in property damage.
The people on this committee are using this platform to deflect from their own actions so that they and their protégées can continue their ride on the gravy train, some who have enjoyed this ride for a long, long time.
Let’s remember this travesty and many other terrible decisions by this administration when we go to the polls this coming November.
Don McCullough
1604 Denholm
Storm coverage was lacking
I looked forward to receiving Tuesday’s paper following the June 11 storm that passed over Manhattan to see the coverage. I was very disappointed. There were only two photos and the same bit of detail I had read elsewhere online. I expected more information and a number of photos of damage across the area: The Riley County Public Works building, Tuttle Creek Pond campsite area, lake homes that sustained damage and of course, damage inside the Manhattan area other than one sorority house.
I have been a loyal subscriber to The Mercury since 1976. I believe in local journalism and its importance in keeping local government agencies, commissions and boards accountable. However, I also expect exceptional coverage of local news and I believe The Mercury failed here.
I understand why we only get three print editions a week now, but please make these papers extremely relevant when we do get them.
Elizabeth Turtle
5231 Terra Heights Drive
Please support Solar Kiwanis this Fourth
The Solar Kiwanis Club of Manhattan will be holding its annual 4th of July pancake feed fundraiser on Monday at Pottorf Hall, Riley County Fairgrounds.
Hours for the event will be 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. You will be treated to pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Scrambled eggs can be purchased for $1.
The profit generated from this event allows us to support organizations in the Manhattan Community, especially youth groups. These include Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, Royal Family Kids camp, Manhattan Breadbasket, Manhattan city league 5th-6th grade girls softball team, Key Clubs at both Manhattan High and Riley County High, and more. Please consider starting your 4th of July holiday by supporting this event. We look forward to seeing you. Thank you in advance for your support.
Doug Denning,
815 Sunset Ave.
VP/assistant secretary
Solar Kiwanis of Manhattan
Commissioners
must grasp
consequences of actions
Carl Crowder’s recent letter about possible negative lifelong career consequences as a result of rejection from continuing to honorably and ably serve on a city board was timely and much appreciated.
As other citizens have articulated, it is important the majority of our city commissioners grasp the civic and personal consequences of their imprudent politicking.
A few decades ago, shortly after the Historic Resources Board was established with quasi-judicial standards that allowed Manhattan to be a Certified Local Government, a similar situation occurred to my wife Jan when her reappointment nomination was rejected under similar political circumstances.
Although her self-employed career was not affected, her desire to continue to serve our community was permanently eliminated.
Perhaps Manhattan City commissioners aggrieved with volunteer citizen board recommendations should nominate themselves to serve on their boards. The education in civic responsibility could help them better understand what “unqualified… or not fit to hold the office or position of board member” really means.
Mel Borst
1918 Humboldt St.