Hatesohl, Butler should accept responsibility
for tax situation
The comments of Manhattan Commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl about property tax reflect either a poor understanding of the tax issue or their unwillingness to accept responsibility for their part in creating a major problem for the single family homeowner. Both of these commissioners were active participants in granting at least two major tax abatements. One of these gave the KSU Foundation a 100% tax abatement for 10 years! It appears that neither of these men understand that when a tax abatement is given to one party that another party must pick-up the tax income not paid by the other party. The party to pick up the added tax is US, the local homeowner.
Mr. Hatesohl wants to blame the school board for increasing property tax. Mr. Butler wants to argue that the city should not provide basic city services, such as recreation. Neither of them seem to understand that a “healthy city” which attracts people and businesses must provide certain services and quality education at all levels. Manhattan already has a problem of a poor tax base due to the presence of too much state and federal land which is not taxable. High property tax and poor services will not encourage business to establish their presence in our community. Mr. Butler and Mr. Hatesohl, it is time for you to assume your responsibility for this problem. I wonder who is padding your pockets.
Betty A. Banner,
618 Osage St.
Valuation increases shouldn’t be considered in tax rate reporting
I’m writing to discuss an issue with the article entitled, “City commission to publish rate that would mean 9.45% property tax increase.” This article is very misleading. The property tax rate did not increase. It actually went down from 52 mills to 50 mills. Claiming that property taxes went up is the same as claiming that the government raised your income tax when you made more money that year. Manhattan residents are lucky to live in a community where property is valuable, and they can later sell their land for a profit. However, appreciating assets deserve to get taxed just as much as anything else.
Drew Bellamy
705 Bluemont Ave.
Mercury should watch language concerning
mental health
While I don’t read every editorial in The Mercury, I have found most to be issue-focused, factual and informative, which they should be. However, I was disappointed and surprised at some terms in your June 22 editorial, specifically referring to a person needing to go to “the loony bin” and maybe having “a screw loose.”
As a mental health practitioner for 40 years, I have seen great progress in the destigmatization of those seeking mental health care, but our research suggests that it still exists for many. Pejorative terms regarding mental health treatment do not help reduce stigma. In the future, please try to use terms that are informative as well as sensitive to individuals and families seeking services.
Terry Pfannenstiel, Ph.D.
3817 Emerald Circle