Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.
A man’s involvement
The recent political, conservative Supreme Court and Republicans have passed laws to prevent a woman from making decisions about her own body. It is a sad day when these people are trying to push the times back to years when women were expected to stay in the kitchen and not voice their opinions.
These backward thinking people are the ones who often vote against laws that will help take care of the babies and women who don’t have the funds to care for themselves.
Another HUGE question is WHAT ABOUT THE MEN who helped create these babies. Why are there NO consequences for them! As the saying goes, “It takes two to tango!” What a Chavinistic world we live in!
Finally, if you want to protect the rights of individuals no matter how they want to live their lives, VOTE,VOTE,VOTE!!!
Rosalind Center
1621 Denholm Drive
Here’s why you
should vote ‘no’
on abortion measure
As long-time citizens of Kansas, we are writing to voice our concerns about the way that people on the extremes on both sides are using fear, hate, and distortion to control and often to keep people from voting. Here are some reasons to vote NO on the proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution.
The separation of church and state that is written into our national constitution protects us from any one religious belief system demanding that all abide by their religious views. Some Christians are fearful, for example, that Muslims will dictate that all Americans would have to live by their “Sharia Law”. And that fear has led to discrimination against our Muslim brothers and sisters. And some Christians and non-Christians are fearful that they will be forced to follow the religious beliefs of others. We have been fortunate in Kansas that our state constitution has similarly protected individual rights. But these rights are in jeopardy by the proposed amendment which appears to be based on a religious-based definition of the beginning of life. It is also inconsistent to promote “states’ rights” and keeping government out of personal freedoms, then propose to change the Kansas constitution to do the opposite.
Choosing to vote NO on the proposed amendment is choosing to vote to support individual freedoms and to keep a limit on government interference with bodily autonomy.
We need to vote!!!
Dorinda Lambert, Susan Allen, Kay Garret,
Susan Scott, Jane Koger
Please vote in upcoming election Aug. 2
The League of Women Voters of Manhattan/Riley County encourages all Kansas residents to vote in the upcoming special election on August 2, 2022, and to vote “NO” on the amendment to change the Kansas constitution. This important election is open to all registered voters in Kansas.
Independent, Libertarian, Democratic, Republican, and unaffiliated voters may all vote if registered.
Please visit www.rileycountyks.gov/128/Elections for information or KSVOTES.ORG to request a vote by mail ballot. You may request your ballot be sent to a different address if you will be out of town. The Riley County Elections website lists July 12 as the deadline to register to vote on August 2.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization. Since 1983, we have held a policy position which states, “The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices.” In April 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to “personal autonomy,” which includes a woman’s right to decide to have an abortion. The intention of the proposed amendment is to undo this ruling and remove this as a right.
We are advocating voting “NO” on this amendment to enable women and families to continue making decisions for themselves without interference from the government. Your “NO” vote preserves that right and keeps the current Kansas laws and the many regulations on abortion in place.
A ”YES” vote would allow lawmakers in Topeka to change the constitution and ultimately remove this right to privacy. The power to make personal health care decisions would transfer to the legislature and government. The amendment would allow lawmakers to potentially ban abortion without exceptions.
We hope that you will join us in voting “NO” on August 2 to affirm that all people deserve access to quality health care, including abortion, and the privacy to make their own reproductive choices.
League of Women Voters of Manhattan-Riley County