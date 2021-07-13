Support library by
participating in raffle
To the editor,
This past February would have marked the annual Book Sale for the Manhattan Library Association (MLA). This is the single largest fundraiser for our organization, raising funds for library programs in our community. We unfortunately had to cancel it due to COVID.
Now, in lieu of a book sale, we are hosting a quilt raffle to help raise funds for community literacy. Community members have beautifully quilted 16 unique pieces, each inspired by a different storybook. You can find them currently hanging up in the main lobby of the Library.
Raffle tickets are available now through July 31, with the drawing being held live on facebook on August 2. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20, available at the Manhattan Public Library circulation desk.
All proceeds go to support literacy programs and projects at the library. And please consider renewing your MLA membership if you haven’t already done so to get a special coupon to use at our 2022 Book Sale.
Your support today will help us be successful tomorrow. Help carry us through to ‘22!
Sincerely,
Stephen Bridenstine
Membership Chair
Manhattan Library Association
We should equalize
taxes paid
by Riley Countians
To the editor:
After reading about imposing more sales tax in Riley County, I felt compelled to respond. I feel we should equalize the taxes paid by Riley Countians. Specifically the intangibles tax, which is a tax on interest income. This progressive tax, paid only by wealthy people, is .75% in Manhattan township. All other townships in Riley County pay at least a 2% intangibles tax. We must raise the rate in Manhattan township to ensure tax fairness. If your tax bill is less than $5, you don’t have to pay it, so this tax is only paid by those with substantial interest income. Equality in our taxes is vital.
Jay Blue,
1913 Casement Road
City commission could use some new blood
To the editor:
The Mercury tells us our city commission will be increasing the property tax rate an eye-popping 10% this year. I hope you remember that when you next vote as most of these commissioners have been on the dais since the Dead Sea got sick, and that’s too long.
It’s time for some fresh views.
For example, almost half this tax increase comes from police department operations. But the RCPD reports to neither the city commission nor the county. As a former Manhattan mayor, I believe It would be a good idea for both governing bodies to visit about how the police are managed here in Riley County. Our oversight setup is unique to this county but few others in America. And that’s not necessarily a good thing particularly when it comes to taxpayer interests.
But addressing these issues will take some courage and moxie, won’t it? And we are certainly not getting that from our present set of what have become almost “career” city commissioners whose loyalty to special interests and getting themselves reelected is alarmingly obvious.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Placement of the word ‘university’ is a pretty small problem
To the editor:
I get that these are politically divisive times. But we should at least be able to agree that if the city commission can devote extensive time and consultant resources to the “issue” of whether we are a university town or a town with a university — because Helen (Roser) is concerned about that — things are actually going pretty darn well around here.
Bill Felber
3110 Gary Ave.