Regents should prioritize diversity in KSU president search
With gratitude for Richard Myers’ leadership of K-State — particularly through the last academic year — our community anticipates the selection of a new president to lead our hometown university.
The past eighteen months been a painful period in our collective lives- but also one in which the winds of change have filled our sails. The dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and our national awakening to systemic racial injustice have made us rethink the previous ways we’ve done things.
In this light, let’s envision a new possibility for KSU’s leadership. What if the new president physically embodied our town-and-gown commitment to diversity and inclusion? What if those of us who had never before seen someone like them occupying Anderson Hall, could see themselves reflected in the head of K-State? What if, in choosing a minority president, the selection committee could not only deliver a bold response to those groups wishing to sow division among KBOR’s academic communities, but also raise the national and global profile of Kansas’ universities and draw more people to study, teach, and work here?
All this and more is possible. I invite you, my neighbors, to ask the presidential search committee to prioritize the hiring of a candidate who represents one or more groups who have historically been excluded from leadership and power: women; indigenous nations and people of color; and members of the LGBTQIA community. Sign the petition at https://www.change.org/newkstatepres and share it with others.
Thank you.
Leslie Wren
413 S. Manhattan Ave.
No need to destroy church building
I heartily agree with Mel Borst’s sentiments in his recent letter. In an area with three institutions of post-secondary education, NBAF, Fort Riley, numerous churches, clubs, professional organizations and an impressive international populace, we can certainly preserve the First Christian Church.
The community needs a detailed list of expenses to renovate the century-old structure. With not only city and county monies and donations of time, money supplies and expertise, it can be done. Even people who once lived here or are just interested in preservation would odnate to a “Save Manhattan History” fund.
M.C. Reay
Life member, Riley County Historical Society
K-State professor emeritus, women’s studies
Thanks for local news coverage
Thank you for continuing to publish the local news! I agree with you that without the local newspaper to let us know what is going on in our town, especially with the local government, we cannot hope to keep tabs on our local officials! Without public knowledge of what is going on, there is NO ACCOUNTABILITY.
By the I enjoy your editorials! I may not always agree with your outlook, but then, without various views, how is one to know others’ points’ of view. Knowing and at least acknowledging other people’s views is how we grow as a community.
Thanks,
James Dotts
4417 Leone Terrace Drive