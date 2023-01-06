Sen. Marshall, you have shamed and embarrassed yourself and your constituency by not attending the speech by President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in December. You don’t have to support all of the U.S. spending on the war in Ukraine (a right others before you earned), and respect can be found in that position. However, not returning professional respect to a head of state whose free country is at war is playground antics.
Eleven months ago, at the start of the war, an elite Russian military unit parachuted into Kyiv and attempted to assassinate President Zelenskyy. He was given the opportunity to leave and didn’t because he believes in his country and its people. Since that time he has watched his country be torn apart and all the while he has stood strong as a leader and hero giving hope to a peaceful end. This is what good leaders do in times of peril.
So respect the man — you don’t have to respect the ask — and stop the childish behavior. Kansans expect adult behavior from our congressional delegation.
Jeffrey Hancock
6353 Harbour Haven Drive
Kansas needs energy efficiency savings
Kansas may be getting a new set of energy efficiency programs approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). This cannot come too soon. Kansas is ranked second to last in energy efficiency among all states in the nation. However, an energy efficiency application that Evergy filed with the KCC, which is pending approval by the KCC, may help to set a different direction for Kansas.
Under the Evergy energy efficiency application (which was modified and supported by several energy efficiency proponents), ratepayer energy savings were projected to be over 240,000 MWhs over the next four years. The application offers ratepayers several energy efficiency programs, including a Whole Home Efficiency program whereby residential customers can get rebates on energy efficient appliances.
However, an alternative proposal before the KCC would eliminate many of these programs. The alternative proposal would save less than 20,000 MWhs during the next four years, approximately 8 percent of the savings that Kansas ratepayers could enjoy under a wider set of energy efficiency programs.
This docket is very important to Kansas utility ratepayers for a number of reasons. Energy efficiency is a least-cost energy resource, meaning that it is a less expensive source of energy for Kansans than generating electricity. With energy costs increasing due to inflation and other causes, energy efficiency proponents believe that Kansans should have a meaningful opportunity to reduce their energy bills and improve system reliability through energy efficiency offerings.
One of the highlights of Evergy’s modified energy efficiency proposal is a program (i.e., Pay as You Save or PAYS) where low- and moderate-income Kansans can pay the costs of purchasing energy efficiency measures through the savings that these measures generate. Since the 1970s, energy efficiency measures have saved utility ratepayers very significant energy costs. Kansas must now get on board, and start saving energy through a robust set of energy efficiency programs.