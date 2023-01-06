Marshall should have shown respect to Zelenskyy

Sen. Marshall, you have shamed and embarrassed yourself and your constituency by not attending the speech by President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in December. You don’t have to support all of the U.S. spending on the war in Ukraine (a right others before you earned), and respect can be found in that position. However, not returning professional respect to a head of state whose free country is at war is playground antics.

Tags

Recommended for you