Marshall’s intent was to play politics with Fauci
In response to your Jan. 15 editorial regarding the Senate hearing exchanges between Sen. Roger Marshall and Dr. Fauci, I, like you, have high respect for the office of United States Senator as well as other elected offices at whatever level. However, my reactions to those who hold those offices are heavily influenced by their personal credibility and integrity.
As you point out, Dr. Fauci’s financial records are readily available to anyone who needs to review them. Why then did Sen. Marshall and his staff have such difficulty finding them? And if the public disclosure of financial records by public officials is so important to Sen. Marshall, why has he never demanded those records from Donald Trump?
It seems apparent that Marshall’s real intent was to play politics with the pandemic that is creating chaos in all of our lives and that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other in order to survive. Rather than addressing the pandemic Marshall tries to discredit those who work tirelessly to find solutions. He and, sadly, Sen. Moran of Kansas play politics with masks and vaccine mandates. For them protecting individual freedom is more important than dealing with the pandemic. But unbridled individual freedom is closing our schools and filling our hospitals and denying medical care to those with other needs and causing our businesses to struggle or even close.
More than ever we need our senators and other public officials to put politics aside and work together to provide real solutions to real problems. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned us years ago that we will either learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will die together as fools.
Dave Stewart
1001 Overhill
Science is at the heart of democracy
It’s time to remind people that science is not equally favored among all forms of government. Democracies like Rome, Athens, and the United States have been celebrated as economic and technological wonders of the world because of their heavy focus on science.
Early democracies placed science personnel in high places in the government, but in monarchies, all knowledge and wisdom came from the king.
In many unfortunate places and times, the people are happy to be lifeless pawns in aristocracies, oligarchies, and monarchies. However, when a badly oppressed people become aware of science, they begin to assert power over their lives and look for a better form of government.
Historical science reaches a high state of development and importance in a democracy. A monarchy could care less for it. Dynasties of kings keep records of the propaganda achievements and wars they have fought, but they make little effort to improve the knowledge base by unleashing the memory or creativity of the common folk. An aspiring group of ordinary people want to know about other people in the past who have become independent, and how they did it, so they go looking for those stories.
They also look about for a political philosophy that supports the view that they can take care of themselves. Science supports the equality of humankind and becomes their friend.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
People should know about Fauci experimenting on dogs
I think everybody — including everybody who appreciates Dr. Fauci’s advice on COVID — should know about his ongoing cruelty to beagle dogs. You can google this to learn more about it. In one inhumane experiment, he put beagles in cages out in the desert to be bitten up and eaten alive by sandflies. The experiments he heads even include removing the little beagles’ vocal chords to prevent their barking when they get frightened or are in pain. The amount of unnecessary callousness toward these animals in his ongoing experiments is cruel and excessive! Everybody should protest this, and he needs to be replaced!
(You can see more on YouTube also).
Maria Peterson
St. Marys