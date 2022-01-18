Shea’s columns are enjoyable satire. That’s what they’re meant to be, right?
I greatly appreciate the Mercury’s continuing publication of the very enjoyable satirical “opinion” column nominally by “William Shea”, obviously a nom-de-plume. The gentlewoman (or gentleman) who pens the column cleverly combines comically puerile conspiracy theory, erection of the most flaccid straw men (or women), and the missing of any conceivable salient point with immense effect, presumably in order to deflate the absurdities of the more outré but sadly currently fashionable types of modern conservative fear-mongering and bloviation masquerading as discourse.
To my surprise, acquaintances have attempted (with apparent sincerity) to convince me that the “Shea column” is meant in earnest, and that it represents the genuinely held opinions of the writer. In reaction, I can only think that the satirical intent of the column (which seems obvious to me) may be too subtle for some portion of the public. This speaks to the talent of the modern Juvenal behind this “commentary”, but suggests that she (or he) may wish to paint with a more Swiftian brush in the future.
In any case, in our current stressful climate, this type of winkingly clever humor is more than welcome, and I applaud the Mercury for giving it a home. Keep ‘em coming!
Saurav Misra
434 Shelle Road
Why did The Mercury publish Shea’s column?
To the editor:
In the Jan. 15 edition of The Mercury, William “Bill” Shea inaccurately claimed “Videos and investigation results show that the 2020 federal election was fraught with both fraud and corruption.”
Why did The Mercury publish such a widely refuted claim?
Leo Schell
2225 Stone Post Road
Marshall’s real intent was to play politics with pandemic
In response to your Jan. 15 editorial regarding the Senate hearing exchanges between Sen. Roger Marshall and Dr. Fauci, I, like you, have high respect for the office of United States senator as well as other elected offices at whatever level. However, my reactions to those who hold those offices are heavily influenced by their personal credibility and integrity.
As you point out, Dr. Fauci’s financial records are readily available to anyone who needs to review them. Why then did Sen. Marshall and his staff have such difficulty finding them? And if the public disclosure of financial records by public officials is so important to Sen. Marshall, why has he never demanded those records from Donald Trump?
It seems apparent that Marshall’s real intent was to play politics with the pandemic that is creating chaos in all of our lives and that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other in order to survive. Rather than addressing the pandemic Marshall tries to discredit those who work tirelessly to find solutions. He and, sadly, Sen. Moran of Kansas play politics with masks and vaccine mandates. For them protecting individual freedom is more important than dealing with the pandemic. But unbridled individual freedom is closing our schools and filling our hospitals and denying medical care to those with other needs and causing our businesses to struggle or even close.
More than ever we need our senators and other public officials to put politics aside and work together to provide real solutions to real problems. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. warned us years ago that we will either learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will die together as fools.
Dave Stewart
1001 Overhill