It seems impossible that Anthony Fauci is correct when he called our Senator Roger Marshall a “moron.” Would a moron claim in his 2020 Senate campaign that he had delivered 5,000 Kansas babies in Butler county during his time there? I bet our Roger has evidence that the other board-certified ob-gyn practitioners in Butler County went out of business during his practice because Roger really delivered. And I certainly cannot imagine that Fauci could ever get the idea that Kansans would knowingly vote into the Senate a moron like Marshall. Of course, Fauci’s imagination is perhaps limited.
Patrick Gormely
Mercury should provide more COVID information
With the high amount of uncertainty, lack of information and outright confusion, I’m amazed at the dearth of COVID information among these pages. Surely no one in the area is in a better situation to correlate the local and statewide information into useful reports in a somewhat timely basis? It seems there is less overall information, data, and useful recommendations than any previous time in the pandemic, and The Mercury’s absence in this regard is downright puzzling. For the sake of the entire community, how about a continuous thread of updates and community announcements? Would be vastly appreciated by all.
Skip Breitmeyer
Riley
Editor’s note: We publish multiple COVID-19 stories per week, including every time the county provides updates.