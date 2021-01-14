Marshall, Mann are a disgrace
We will not mince words.
Roger Marshall and Tracey Mann, you must resign.
Less than a week on the job, you dishonored Kansas and the First Congressional District.
You put your extreme political ideologies and personal ambitions ahead of Kansans. This is how you chose to introduce yourselves to the world’s most sacred democratic body?
Bad decision. You are a disgrace.
What is even more astounding and unforgiving is the fact that you didn’t even have the sound judgment to rescind your objections to the Electoral count even after you walked across the broken glass and bloodstained floor to get back to your seats.
A handful of other Senators and Reps had the cognitive awareness to dial back their charges and retreat.
But no. Not you two Kansans.
Despite a violent coup attempt on the Capitol, you couldn’t even read the room.
Marshall and Mann, you have now marginalized yourselves in the U.S. Congress. This means you have put Kansas at the back of the line.
And for what? A mangled seat on the Trump train trainwreck.
You betrayed us. If you love Kansas, you will step aside. If not, we will not forget that you turned your backs on us for your own self aggrandizement.
Signed,
Kim Zito, chair, and the Riley County Democratic Party
We should demand Trump’s resignation
It is time for citizens to stand up and voice their disgust with the reprehensible behavior that was on full display Jan. 6. The U.S. bedrock principle is founded upon citizens voting for representation. If you want change, vote for it.
Regardless of political party affiliation, Americans need to unite, confront and condemn this attempt to destroy our democracy. All of our elected officials should denounce the actions of the attempted coup.
Each of us should demand the immediate resignation of President Trump as well as those elected officials, that are responsible for having incited this insurrection. Those who have stoked the baseless conspiracies for their own political gain must be held accountable. The perpetuation of the false narrative that the election was stolen from Trump has been debunked by the legal process-the respective court’s have unanimously and unequivocally ruled on this point, including the United States Supreme Court.
Our Kansas delegation is culpable for its role in this failed coup. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and representatives Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracy Mann, need to follow the lead of Congresswoman Sharice Davids (3rd District — Johnson County), and call for the impeachment and/or resignation of the president. We should not accept silence and political cowardice from our elected officials. Accountability is key to preserving and protecting our democracy.
We the people need to recognize this is a pivotal point in our nation’s history. I implore our citizens to demand better, become politically engaged and safeguard our democracy.
Lee Brunetti
Frontenac, Kansas
What have you done to my country?
What have you done to my country?
I watch daily on my TV
…this is not supposed to be?
Where are the songs we sang when I was young?
We sang songs of love and felt the mid-day sun,
We cherished truth and found our safety there,
Now we fear our neighbors and even hate a friend
I hardly dare to think of how all this will end.
My childhood dreams have turned to dust our fields have turned to plows of rust.
And yet we cling to hope while wandering in the dark.
What have you done to my country?
Steve Pfister
