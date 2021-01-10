Protesting electoral votes not Marshall’s job
To the editor
Sen. Roger Marshall’s picture standing with Sen. Josh Hawley in a joint photo released by the Associated Press is an embarrassment to all Kansas residents. Marshall’s analogy of using the same scientific principles in diagnosing cancer in his patients that he used when making his decision to oppose the Electoral College vote is ludicrous.
Marshall has no business using this occasion to say he was there protesting how certain states’ legislatures and secretaries of state made their decisions to confirm the elections in their respective states. That is not his job. He didn’t do his homework as to why he was there in the first place. It is not the function or the job of he and his cohorts to protest decisions made by other state legislators and the courts over the validity of Biden’s election. Making medical decisions on such flimsy information would be malpractice.
Larry Weigel
1809 Kingwood Drive
Mercury’s publisher should grow a pair
To the editor:
Great timing! In a Jan. 6 editorial our kind publisher, Mr. Seaton, chose to single out Senator Moran, rightfully so, for not succumbing to Trump and contest the voted will of the people during the Electoral College proceedings and call out representatives Marshall and Mann for choosing to do so.
Meanwhile, the Capitol building of the United States was under siege by Trump supporters who follow Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. No doubt Trump is totally culpable for the actions of that mob and should be prosecuted. But also have no doubt that Marshall and Mann are complicit to this violence because, with their willingness to contest the vote, they abet Trump in his crimes.
Meanwhile our magnanimous (and pusillanimous) editor seeks an excuse for Marshall and Mann. “Maybe they are trying to position themselves best for the next Republican primary” he writes. I say “What! They put their self-interest above our democracy?” He continues, “maybe they’ll learn on the job.” Really? Is now the time to learn integrity?
My inference from the behavior of Marshall and Mann is that they have no integrity. Their actions to undermine our cherished democracy are completely reprehensible. And with the editorial, Dear Mr. Seaton, I do appreciate your effort to be evenhanded, but I’m wondering when, or if, you will ever grow a pair. Given the state of our Nation and recent events, I suggest that time is now.
Christopher Sorensen,
Vietnam veteran
3925 Snowy Reach
P.S. After reading today’s editorial, it appears he has found them.
Governor’s plan to put seniors first is to be applauded
To the editor:
The Mercury’s recent editorial concerning the COVID-19 vaccine struck a chord with me. I’m old. There are a lot of us in the area if you haven’t noticed. Folks who chose to retire in Manhattan and are now sequestered someplace hoping to not catch the virus and die.
Earlier, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly received the vaccine herself and then chirped about it on social media. Evidently, she’s taking cues from Donald Trump. Sorry. And later she did it again after other younger government officials received a dose, saying this was some sort of example for us. What?
Needless to say, she received a serious dose of hypocrisy blowback from me and others.
Well, last night on social media, the governor published her five-part vaccine plan. I applauded. It put seniors at the top of the second phase following healthcare workers and long-term care folks. That’s perfect.
The private sector pharmaceutical industry has done what “experts” said would never happen, produce a vaccine in less than a year. Now, it’s the government’s responsibility to deliver it appropriately, fairly, and timely. Let’s hope they are up to the task.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Getting sober 45 years ago a great achievement
To the editor:
I’d like to share with you the greatest achievement of my life.
Forty-five years ago, on Jan. 10, 1976, I drove over 100 miles in an alcohol induced black out where I eventually woke up in a hospital bed in full body restraints going through the horrors of the D.T.’s.
I was physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally broken. I was completely silent for days as I felt nothing and had nothing to say.
I was empty.
The dedicated professionals at Prairie View in Newton, Kansas gave me the tools to put myself back together, saved me from certain premature death or insanity and enabled me to live a sober, productive life for the next 14,459 days living ONE DAY AT A TIME.
Every time I think of myself passed out lying in my own filth; every time I remember the blackouts, see myself in the throes of the D.T.’s or see someone else down and out and less fortunate than myself, I think of the wonderful, wise old A.A. truism:
“There, but for the grace of God, go I.”
Have hope, my friends. Miracles do exist as the last 45 years of my life have clearly shown!
Don McCullough
1604 Denholm
Thank you to the community
To the editor:
I would like to thank several people who helped me on Dec. 31 when I fell on ice in front of my senior living apartment. First, Jennifer, our letter carrier, heard and saw my fall and came to my rescue. She called 911, notified my neighbor to bring a blanket, and stayed until firefighters arrived. Thank you for stepping in to help.
When firefighters got there, they strapped me to a board and moved me into the house so I wouldn’t have to lie on the cold sheet of ice outside.
It was an extra step they didn’t have to take but it made me much more comfortable. The paramedics arrived soon and the sidewalk was so slick with ice that they were all sliding around, so they put salt down for us and transported me safely to the hospital.
The staff at Ascension Via Christi hospital treated my wounds and took wonderful care of me, making sure I understood the steps for caring for a concussion. My neighbor took care of my 96-year-old husband while I was away and my neighbor’s daughter picked me up from the hospital.
Many people stepped in to go above and beyond and I am so grateful to live in this generous and caring community. Life would be so much more difficult without the help of good people. Thank you all.
Sincerely,
Doris Swenson
Manhattan
Wednesday’s attacks an assault on government
To the editor:
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, in the nation’s capitol represent the culmination of a widespread revolutionary assault on the American way of life.
The assault has been directed at all three branches of government: the executive branches of the fifty state governments, which are responsible for election security; the several state and federal judiciaries where disputes are handled; and the supreme legislative power of the federal government, the Congress of the United States.
This movement has also attempted to undermine institutions such as public schools and private churches, which together have been responsible for building up the store of public virtue spoken of by our nation’s founders.
Schools are responsible for providing young people with the capacity to act as good citizens. Churches have tried to instill the teaching to love one’s enemies, which for over 200 years has resulted in the peaceful transfer of power in our governments.
Sincerely,
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah