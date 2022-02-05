Lawmakers should make clear decision on legality of marijuana products
I have a lot of experience dealing with alcohol and other drug addictions. I am an 82-year-old recovering alcoholic with 46 years of sobriety. I went through treatment in 1976, subsequently got a master’s in counseling, worked at an inpatient treatment center, worked at a halfway house for drug addicts and an out-patient treatment center working with both alcohol and drug abusers. I have worked with hundreds of substance abusers and have also done hundreds of hours of research on substance abuse cumulating with a book on the subject.
I certainly agree with publisher Ned Seaton’s major premise in his article regarding the legalization of marijuana in the Jan. 27 edition of The Manhattan Mercury. We need to make a decision whether it is legal or illegal. What we have now is a “confusing mishmash” which is very hard to control.
My following comments are based on three basic beliefs I have acquired through experience and research. Marijuana is no more harmful to individuals than alcohol and much less harmful than other drugs such as heroin, meth, cocaine, the opioids and fentanyl. The sale of pot needs to be regulated just as the sale of alcohol is: age of the buyer; strength of the product, etc. Legalization needs to be a national initiative. It will never work if each state or each county in each state can make the decision whether to legalize or not. Localization of legalization will just increase the crime related to pot usage through black market movement around the country.
Don McCullough
1604 Denholm
People these days should learn self-sacrifice
If you’re in debt, you may need to live on ramen noodles until you can afford caviar. Or as syndicated radio talk show host Dave Ramsey explains, “If you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else. Maybe we should adopt Ramsey’s philosophy to beat COVID-19.
The Ramsey mantra, tweaked for pandemic elimination might say, “Live like you have to now so you can live like you want to later. This blithely assumes that enough people will still mask, social distance, and get vaccinated/boosted. After months of stagnation, despite free vaccines and testing, this is asking too much, apparently. Many Americans act like they’d rather carry debt than a face mask.
Each generation has defined — maybe diluted is a better word — “sacrifice” until the term requires less actual sacrifice.
Terms like “rationing” might sound quaint to post World War II Americans, but in the 1940s, rationing meant doing without tires, gasoline, and other necessities that we, especially our facemask haters, take for granted. During WWII, a kitchen without meat, coffee, and fruit represented a degree of sacrifice. Today, even after several largely oil-related Mideast conflicts, sacrifice means driving a cheaper SUV, or worse, a (gulp) sedan.
Can we please reinstate true sacrifice until we return to our pre-COVID lives? I miss taking things for granted.
Jim Newton,
Itasca, Illinois
It’s a free country: Fauci can call Marshall whatever he wants
I disagree with the Mercury publisher, who writes “you can’t call a U.S. senator a moron.” “Can” refers to capability, not appropriateness nor advisability.
Dr. Fauci’s remark that Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall is a moron was his opinion. Our right to free speech is not limited to what is true nor appropriate to say.
I agree with The Mercury publisher that “if he is a moron, he is our moron.”
We sometimes toss words around unadvisably. That is part of our freedom of speech.
Dr. Fauci’s comment did not attack Sen. Marshall’s character nor good intentions.
He simply expressed his opinion, which, the last time I checked, was allowed by our Constitution. That is an important right newspaper publishers are expected to know.
Helen Roser
2121 Meadowlark Road