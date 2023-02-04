I retired to a warm bed Saturday evening listening to the sound of a backhoe unloading and seeing flashing lights from emergency vehicles outside our house on Seaton Avenue, thinking we would probably be using bottled water for several days as water gushed out a broken water main and flooded the street.
I was amazed to find clean water at the turn of a tap the next morning. To pull off such a repair in the span of six to eight hours in temperatures which dipped to 10 degrees is truly an impressive feat.
The work included digging up a nearby tree stump, excavating around the water line to get close enough so a guy with a shovel could finish the job — while no doubt working in deep mud. Having worked in the oil fields and construction as a much younger man, I know this kind of work, but we usually had the benefit of a regular schedule. I suspect this crew probably had other plans for their Saturday night when duty called. My hat is off to the Manhattan Water Department crew for all they do.
Jeff Head
Matuszak was the heart and soul of a great KSU team
It was with great sadness I read about the passing of Don Matuszak, the great point guard of the 1958-59 Kansas State basketball team. My family had just moved to Manhattan in the Fall of 1958 and I had never seen a collegiate basketball game. Short of money as a seventh grader, I purchased a 50 cent ticket and saw my first game in the highest seats at Mike Ahearn Fieldhouse. What a thrill for me to see a team I believe was the greatest in Kansas State’s gloried basketball history. The team finished 25-1 in the regular season, their one loss coming on a western road trip. Sweeping through the conference undefeated and rising to number one in the AP basketball poll was unbelievable. Don Matuszak was the heart and soul of that team and I remember him with the greatest of respect.
Retired Col.
Norman P. Byers,
U.S. Air Force
Help those in need this winter with Souper Bowl
The hard days of winter are upon us. Our Christmas glow has dimmed, while longed for spring flowers are three months away. From my many past years as Riley County Attorney, I know need is real in our neighborhoods. Memories and hope don’t feed hungry families but, we can help.
Souper Bowl Saturday, the day before famed feasting football game, will find volunteers at our local grocery stores asking for food and hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Area churches will also receive canned food and supplies.
It has taken me a lifetime to learn that giving is a wonderful part of living. Please help us with food gifts as you shop, or bring them to church on Super Bowl Sunday.