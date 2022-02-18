Shea should want all brains working together
In his op-ed on “How then shall we be governed?” Bill Shea suggests that our choice is either by dreamers or pragmatists. Why not both? Do we not need those who envision what we can be or needs to be as much as we need those who focus on how to get things done for the common good?
Shea alludes to theories of right brain-left brain functions, suggesting that one side is more pragmatic while the other side is more creative. Why dismiss one side for the sake of the other? From my long ago learnings about these theories, I recall that the human brain is networked such that the left brain supports some activity on the right side of the body and the right brain supports some activity on the left side. Both sides must work together if the human body is to function in good health. This is a good, practical model for how our nation functions in a healthy way as well. Different sides attacking each other prevents healthy functioning, whether in the human body or in the nation.
Shea goes on to launch a (hare-brained) attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is emotional and stupid and not pragmatic, according to Shea. This is a good illustration of how we label people in order to discredit and dismiss them. Ocasio-Cortez took second in an international high school science and engineering fair in microbiology. MIT was impressed enough with her project that it named an asteroid in honor of her work. She went on to graduate cum laude from Boston University with degrees in international relations and economics. Not exactly stupid and impractical, I would say.
Ocasio-Cortez is emotional, passionately concerned about climate change and working to mitigate those threats to life on earth. Which is more pragmatic, coming to grips with these issues or pretending they will just go away if we ignore them long enough? Is it being too idealistic (emotional) to try to address the threats that climate change poses for our children and grandchildren, as well as ourselves, not to mention to every economic and political system on earth? What do Shea’s “pragmatists” plan to do when the last drop of oil is sucked from the pipeline? What are they doing to mitigate storms, floods, massive fires and drought that are coming with increasing frequency and intensity? Have these “pragmatists” calculated the social, economic, political and environmental toll that climate change is already taking on our lives? There are tremendous costs to doing the same old things we have always done.
We need right brains, left brains, all brains — and hearts — working together to heal the broken places on our planet and to make life sustainable now and for future generations.
Dave Stewart
1001 Overhill
Care at Via Christi was reassuring
I was admitted to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Jan. 26. I visited the ER with severe abdominal pain. The ER nurse, Caroline was extremely kind and understanding. My pain was dealt with, and I was made comfortable. Dr. Pothuru was the admitting physician.
I was sent to CT for a scan almost immediately and was then assigned a room. Radiology diagnosed a small bowel obstruction, and Dr. Pothuru placed me on NPO. My well-being was consistently assessed. Doctors Wolf and Pauls attended during the rest of my stay.
Thankfully the obstruction eventually took care of itself, and I was discharged Saturday morning, Jan. 29.
I wanted to express my thanks to the staff who attended to me during my stay. I do not have last names but did want to recognize them and bring their kindness and professionalism to your attention.
My nurses: aside from Caroline, were Cheryl, Holly, Kaylee, Adrianna, Danielle, and Racheal. The aides were incredible, they included Geanna, Bailey, Reigan, Vivian, and Fernanda. Caitlin, the social worker, and the PA Kelsey from Dr. Pothuru’s office should be recognized as well.
The entire staff, even those not assigned to my case, were always helpful, and attentive.
Please, I do want to express my appreciation to this group and the individuals I brought to your attention. Hospital stays are stressful, these professionals made my time reassuring.
Raphael Fontenot
2132 Prairie Field Place
Thanks for making the Super Bowl Weekend a souper weekend
Since 1996, the Manhattan community has been supporting the Souper Bowl Food and Fund Drive to support the Flint Hills Breadbasket programs. The drive would not have been possible without the countless volunteers who helped solicit donations outside of the grocery stores on Saturday, February 12, including the volunteers from the St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus Council #8488, the Manhattan High School Men’s Basketball Team, and other community members who graciously gave of
their time to help others in need. Moreover, thanks to the management teams from Dillon’s East and West and HyVee, for allowing us to collect at each store and to all the churches and schools who participated this year.
Lastly, thanks to all members of the community who donated as you did your normal grocery shopping on Saturday. Thank you for making a difference to someone in need in the Manhattan community.
With your help, more than 6 1/2 tons of food and $1,500 were collected to support the Flint Hills Breadbasket programs. Although the Super Bowl did not feature the Kansas City Chiefs like many in the community hoped, it truly was a “Souper” Bowl weekend.
Cordially,
Kevin R. Roberts
William E.
Kennedy III
Dave Ekart
St. Thomas More Knights of
Columbus
Maribeth Kieffer
executive director, Flint Hills
Breadbasket