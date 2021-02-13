Car thefts a wakeup call
To the editor:
On entering our garage on New Year’s Day at about 9 in the morning, we found that the side door to our garage had been forced, both our garage doors wide open, and our Honda CR-V and Lexus were gone. Both were excellent, well-maintained, low-mileage cars. We were shocked; traumatized and in a state of absolute disbelief.
Our family really stepped up. Within an hour of finding our cars missing, two daughters and two granddaughters had flooded social media covering a good part of northeast Kansas with the details. Both of our cars were spotted in Topeka within the next 48 hours and were eventually recovered, although badly damaged.
We were told that nine vehicles were stolen within a mile radius of our house the early morning of New Year’s Day, and to our knowledge ours were the only two that have been recovered. I’m sure that this is because of the fast action our family took and their constant follow-up calls to both the Topeka and Riley County police departments.
I hope that this letter serves as a wake-up call. Manhattan and other Kansas communities are not the same as the Manhattan my wife grew up in some 50 years ago where many people didn’t even lock their doors. Lock up and do not leave keys or anything of value in your cars even if you have them in a locked garage. Since the theft of our cars, we have changed all the locks on our doors, changed garage door openers, and put in motion lights and cameras over all doors.
We extend a tremendous amount of gratitude to our wonderful, strong, tight knit family and the hard work and courtesy of both the Riley County and the Topeka police departments!
Don and Carol McCullough
1604 Denholm
Our dog does
not understand
To the editor:
We have had newspaper-retrieving golden retrievers for 40 years. We agree with Julie Gleue that these are sad days when there is no Mercury in the driveway. We have had seven goldens that delighted in getting the newspaper. We even had one overachieving young dog named “Jolly” who learned to follow the newspaper delivery car and bring home another four newspapers. That had to stop. The next day I caught her in the act of going after the neighbor’s Mercury. I yelled, “NO, NO, NO, SIT!”
I grabbed a dogwood switch on the way as I ran. When I got to Jolly I kneeled between her and the neighbor’s newspaper. I started beating the ground next to the newspaper and yelling “No” again and again. That was when I realized I had an audience.
There were four kids walking down the road who had just gotten of the school bus, and it looked like I was beating Jolly. I got a good correction, but I had some explaining to do to the kid’s parents. Our dogs got thousands of retrievals of the newspaper over the years, and we got the paper delivered to hand almost daily. We will miss it. I think I will put some rubber bands in the mailbox and drop the newspaper on the driveway so she can get back to normal.
Spencer Tomb
5321 Thompson Road
A dose of Vitamin C
can’t hurt
To the editor:
Grandmother’s wisdom and modern medicine both agree that Vitamin C is a “healing vitamin.”
It is a fact that Vitamin C is essential for the body. The FDA says we need minimum of 90 milligrams daily. An alternative doctor establishes 1,000 milligrams of Vitamin C daily for immune system maintenance. If flu symptoms appear, Vitamin C can be increased safely to bowel tolerance or till symptoms are gone.
According to Center for Disease Control and National Institute of Health reports, covid19 vaccines work with and through each immune system, sending codes alerts to the body’s T-cells.
Vitamin C builds the T-cells which grab and activate the vaccine’s alert messages.
For me, it is comfortable to think that the vaccine can do its healing better when Vitamin C is at work with it in the body.
I am grateful for more understanding of each one’s innate design for his personal wellness and recovery.
Take care,
Nancy Stover
420 Colorado St.
Vaccine distribution
will take time
To the editor:
I have heard multiple times the question, “When will I get my vaccine?” I offer the following estimate. In the state’s vaccination “Phase 2,” citizens 65 and over, of which Riley County has 7,500, plus many essential workers, for a total near 10,000, are being vaccinated. Using nationwide average per capita numbers, Riley County should receive on average around 1,000 doses a week.
The Kansas COVID-19 dashboard gave the number of doses delivered last week to Riley County as 900.
Dividing 10,000 by 1,000 one can conclude that it will take 10 weeks (starting from Jan. 22) to complete Phase 2.
This estimate ignores at least two major effects: first, many of those eligible will not register or otherwise take the vaccine; second, beginning about now, about half of the doses received must be used for “second doses.”
Thus the 10 weeks could be shorter or longer by as much as a factor of two, unless the rate of delivery of doses distributed to the states changes. The good news is that everybody who wants the vaccine will get it; the bad news is, it may take some time.
The limiting factor is not the delivery of shots by the Riley Co. Health Department but the rate at which doses are delivered to the county. I know patience is hard after 10 months of isolation, but it is still needed.
Lew Cocke
2924 Hickory Court
Voters should look
past fear tactics
To the editor:
A recent news piece about Jake LaTurner’s comment on the need of the (worthless) border wall to protect us is so ridiculous. Wake up, Kansans!
I’m not a Republican, but all I ever heard from Republican candidates is attempting to feed fear into us. Give me a break. Voters need to look past these fear tactics.
If this is the only way they can seem to get elected then I don’t see them as a very qualified candidate. How many candidates threw that “I support the Second Amendment” or that Democrats are gonna take our guns away? Well? I still have my guns and how many years have they shoved this lie down our throats? Wake up, Kansans!
I’m very disappointed in our new Republican politicians on standing against the electoral votes rightfully declaring Joe Biden as our President. Roger Marshall, Tracy Mann and Jake LaTurner too should be held accountable for their actions.
Thankfully, Jerry Moran stood by our Constitution, which he swore to uphold. Thank you, Sen. Moran. Some Americans need to educate or re-educate themselves on our Constitution and reconsider their morals. Oh, and anybody believing God sent Trump as our savior. Maybe you better get your Bible out and do some serious reading. United we stand decided we fall.
Michael Leer
Periwinkle Drive
Pawnee to have
curbside pancake meal
To the editor:
Pawnee Mental Health is hosting our 3rd annual Pancakes for Pawnee on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. This year’s event has been modified due to COVID-19, and we will offer curbside pickup or delivery only. If you like pancakes, Early Edition’s pancakes are outstanding! Get your tickets in advance by visiting Pawnee’s website at pawnee.org. You can choose curbside pickup from the westside Early Edition at 3210 Kimball, or if you purchase your tickets before noon on Feb. 15, you can order free delivery with your Manhattan address. Tickets will also be available as you drive through that evening.
This delicious meal of a super-size pancake, sausage and a drink are a sweet deal at only $8. All proceeds directly support Pawnee Mental Health’s work with children, youth and adults who are experiencing the challenges of mental illness.
We are grateful to our lead sponsors: Early Edition, UMB, Shilling Construction, BHS Construction, Burnett Automotive, and Midwest Concrete Materials for helping to make this event possible.
Robbin Cole,
executive director
Pawnee Mental Health