Disabled veterans should be better paid
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They’ve been asking various Congresses and Administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was a 103 years ago!
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,985 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world
They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a “loss of quality of life” payment which is now the norm
They are being manipulated by our tax evading Elites who use campaign donations to Congressmen in order to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate.
So…
We can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation. The Investor Class must finally step up.
This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that if they enlist in the armed forces and get seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty and this realization will cause the armed forces to collapse. We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that our Elites can evade a fair level of taxation. Act now.
Rheinhardt Degerstedt
1700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Marshall is wrong;
Fauci is not lying
A page on Sen. Roger Marshall’s web site declares “Sen. Marshall proves Fauci lied by obtaining previously unpublished financial records.” Actually, Dr. Fauci was not lying when he stated in a Jan. 11 Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing that his financial disclosure reports were publicly available.
The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 required financial disclosure reports of federal elected officials and employees above a certain grade or salary level. The STOCK Act of 2012 went on to require online access to these reports, but was amended in 2013 over concerns about hosting reports for 28,000 employees and potential identity theft. Consequently, only reports of the President, Vice President, members of Congress, congressional candidates, and executive officers who require Senate confirmation must be available online. Reports of other federal employees are publicly available, but must be requested through the employee’s designated ethics office.
With a few minutes searching online, I found the email address for the Health and Human Services ethics office (Ethics.FinancialDisclosure@hhs.gov), and confirmed with them that this was indeed the office to contact to request Fauci’s report. Some of Fauci’s reports are available online, but these have been posted by third parties.
This process is neither convenient nor immediate, but it is established by acts of Congress and does provide public access. As a senator required to provide reports under the STOCK Act, Marshall should be aware of this process.
Martin Courtois
2126 College Heights Road