Thank you to those
who supported
Titus campaign
We made it through another election season and I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported my campaign for State Representative in the 51st District. Following redistricting, the 51st District grew from about 270 registered voters in Riley County to now making up 13% of the 51st District. Even unopposed, there were many doors to knock on, events to attend, and people to meet. It was great to welcome new Manhattan voters to the 51st District.
Getting to know the voters in a district is at the heart of good representation and I hope you will always reach out to share information, ideas, or an invite. My job is to represent you, even when we don’t agree all the time, it is still important that I hear from you. Although the Mercury doesn’t have space to cover uncontested races (or apparently any of the new districts in Northeast Manhattan), I want you know to know that your voice matters!
There is a lot of work to do in this upcoming session. Families and businesses are being squeezed by inflation and we will need find ways to turn a $2.3 billion state budget surplus into family friendly policies for housing, childcare, and economic growth as well as getting as much of your money back into your pocket as possible to help with inflation. It is truly an honor to serve as your next representative.
Kenny Titus,
8727 Kinzie Jo’s Way
MHS use of ’Indian’ is not offensive
The term “Indian” was a misnomer from Columbus who was convinced he had arrived in the “Indies” as this was his intended destination. For over 500 years the original inhabitants of the American continent have been known as American Indians. Imbedded in their history, the word Indian unites all the nations of the New World as the name is respectful, honorable to both the nation of India and the Americas.
The word Indian was never meant to be derogatory, and the American Indian has suffered so much turmoil, with eradication of many nations, loss of land and now names that were meant to instill pride of who they are. We call ourselves Kansans, but can we truly call ourselves Kansa Indians?
For those who are not indigenous to America, we should honor our original inhabitants of this great country. So do we rid all the names of our original people, such as our state of Kansas, or proud statues that stand tall on our state’s capitol or at the intersection of Bluemont Avenue?
My wife is a very proud Potawatomi Prairie Band Nation member and a MHS Indian alumna. Her father worked proudly for the USD 383 District and was friends with the high school art teacher who was Citizen Band and designed the Image. Sharon’s father was both Citizen Band and Prairie Band. For those who think the term to identify our original people, “Indians,” to be offensive, there is nothing offensive about my wife, her family and our children and all her ancestors. Her great uncle Kack Kack was the last Chief of the Potawatomi Nation, and her great grandmother was the daughter of Chief Shoughneesee. Chief Kack Kack visited President Teddy Roosevelt at the White House on his life goal trip to witness Niagara Falls.
The image of MHS’s Indian is just that, a proud image to honor MHS coach Frank Prentup, who brought pride to the school and has drawn attention back to the original inhabitants of Manhattan, names of our counties and lastly our great state of Kansas. We should always stand proud for our first people, who have endured so much loss and pain in America’s troubled past.
I’m a Tiger from my high school — Grrrrr. Being a Tiger doesn’t instill as much pride as the image of MHS. Go Indians...Roll Tribe!
Ryan Runyan,
Manhattan
Fans need to support K-State’s QBs — no
matter who takes field
When I looked at Twitter for information on Adrian Martinez’s injury I was dismayed by the vitriol being spewed about him by supposed K-State “fans.” It is no different than what he endured at Nebraska. As someone who was born and raised in Nebraska as a K-State fan, I had a front row seat to NU fans’ bad behavior.
As a child I remember being confused as to why some fans were so awful to their own team and it still doesn’t make sense.
One of the things that makes K-State special is that we’re often disrespected and overlooked in athletics and beyond, so we stick together to continuously prove others wrong. This team epitomizes that spirit and it is our job to support them.
While “fans” were busy trashing Martinez, a guy who has sacrificed his body for the game repeatedly, I remembered that many were trashing Will Howard last year. Yet, they both continue to put everything into the team and support one another. We should all follow their example.
So, if Martinez heals and plays, we cheer.
If Howard plays the rest of the season, we cheer.
If they share duties, we cheer. If any player makes a mistake, we cheer.
If we see “fans” harassing our players, we correct them.
And if the negativity continues, I propose that these “fans” be required to practice with the team. I bet their tune would change real quick if they had 300-lbs of muscle running at them! Go Cats!
Stacy Bennett, class of 2000
Champaign, Ilinois
Please help those less fortunate this season
As the song goes, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” and for many that is a true statement. It is a time spent with family and friends, thinking of others, appreciating relationships, and celebrating a season that focuses on our blessings. The Manhattan and surrounding communities embrace many opportunities to express care for people in any number of ways.
At the Flint Hills Breadbasket, we are immensely grateful for the generous gifts of time, presence, food, and funds which allowed us to provide holiday foods to many guests, in addition to our regular offerings. It truly was wonderful.
At the same time, growing food costs and other living expenses have significantly increased the frequency and intensity of need for many of our neighbors. The Breadbasket offered holiday foods, including turkey and a variety of side dish ingredients, to all our guests between November 14 and 23.
During that time, we hosted 536 visits, from 387 unique households with 67 first-time visitors. We can offer a variety of fresh and dry foods, including eggs, milk, and meat, because of your generous support.
Another opportunity to support the Flint Hills Breadbasket is Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Light Parade, which was Friday on Poyntz Avenue. There is something special about a lighted parade that captures the spirit of the season. The Breadbasket is honored to have a special role in the event, which invites all spectators to bring a food donation with them to help us prepare for our guests in the coming days.
Being part of a community like Manhattan is truly a gift. Over the years, we have come together to celebrate our successes and to support each other during times of hardship. The Lighted Parade is a beautiful opportunity for us to do both of those things at the same time.
With a grateful heart,
Karla Hagemeister
Executive director
Flint Hills Breadbasket
Thanks for giving MHS football attention
Thank you for finally giving front page news to the Manhattan High football team. I guess it takes an off day, winning a state championship, and the Wildcats not playing a game of significance to finally pull enough weight to make the A1 headline.
Ralph Fontenot
2132 Prairie Field Place
Law board should have hired local candidate
Who would serve us best? An experienced police officer in our accredited police department? Or an officer from a distant state?
Apparently our elected persons lack familiarity of confidence in our RCPD. They chose a vermont officer.
This reminds me of my sarcastic, but truthful, comment years ago: "To some of our elected officials, an expert is anyone from out of town who charges a lot."
To RCPD I say: thank you. I am sorry you’re not more appreciated by our officials who should know better.
Helen Roser
2121 Meadowlark Road