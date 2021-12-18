Sometimes progress
requires people
to ‘unwillingly
relinquish’ land
The Manhattan-Ogden school board has decided to use the term “unwillingly relinquished” to describe the negotiations to initially acquire land for the city of Manhattan. That process has not been limited to Native Americans in the 19th century.
In the 20th century, some Manhattan citizens were required to “unwillingly relinquish” their property for the construction of the Manhattan Town Center mall and later for the developent of the Fourth Street retail box stores, Discovery Center and hotel district. The school board was a fundamental part of that process by allowing property tax abatement to fund it.
We can argue about the comparable protection of individual rights in the 1800s vs. 1900s, but the fundamental principal is the same. Whehter a “fair price” was paid to the prior owner is in the eye of the beholder.
As the school board attempts to write history, a proper perspective or conclusion should be, “Sometimes progress requires the individual to unwillingly relinquish property (either land or money, i.e. taxes) for the public good.”
Joe Knopp
620 Humboldt
Consider the
motivations of US
government,
white settlers
Regarding the “adverb issue”:
As a journalist you’re reluctant to describe the state of mind of the Kansa leaders long ago.
Fair enough. But nowhere in your piece do you discuss the state of mind of the others who signed the treaties — the Americans. Their motivations are historically far more transparent. Furthermore, we need to acknowledge consequences of the repeated removal of the Kansa (or Kaw) people: their population was decimated along with their culture.
The question isn’t whether the Kansa people departed reluctantly; a more timely question might focus on acknowledging that Americans at the time used a variety of legal, economic and military means to extinguish sovereignty of the Kansa people.
Let’s revisit adverbs that describe the motivations of those on the other side of the treaties.
It’s more relevant, and easier, too. “Stolen” isn’t accurate, but it does properly bring into view the actions and motivations of the other signers of the removal treaties. You need to look in the mirror.
Chris Seiberling
Sharon, Massachusetts
Dole’s passing means we need a leader
to ‘reset our arrow’
Sen. Robert Dole’s recent passing reminded me of the perennial boxing contender who finally gets his title shot well past his prime; or the legendary actor who receives a “Lifetime Achievement Award” instead of the elusive Oscar. Most of us would,or should be proud of such a legacy.
Dole’s “Democrat wars” quip during his vice-presidential debate against Walter Mondale didn’t convince me that he was as mean as his (or his debate coach’s) choice of words. Often, his biting wit was used to poke fun at himself. In later years, I detected more wit than bite in his public comments.
I wish senators Dole and John McCain could have vied for the presidency a few years before they did. The Bob Dole/Jack Kemp ticket in 1996 never caught on, and it’s hard to imagine a truly hands-on pre-2008 version of McCain agreeing to a Sarah Palin-type running mate.
When America loses a McCain, General Colin Powell, or Robert Dole level figure, our national focus seems to drift more toward division than unity.
Their passing reminds us that someone else has to reset our arrow upward.
That leaves us.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Illinois