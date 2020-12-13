New rec center should not charge user fees
To the editor:
The following letter was sent by email to Manhattan parks and recreation director Eddie Eastes by the noon deadline on Dec. 7. It was not read into the public record as requested, but we understand it will be included in the minutes of the recent Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting. However, we think it is important for the community at large to be aware of the issue.
We want to thank members of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for their thoughtful discussion at today’s meeting and for not supporting fees associated with membership and general access to the community’s new community centers.
Dear Eddie Eastes,
As residents of Manhattan, we would like to weigh in on the issue of admission/user fees at the Douglass, Eisenhower, and Anthony Recreation Centers which is on the Dec. 7 agenda for the City of Manhattan Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
Manhattan residents voted to approve the development of the Douglass, Eisenhower, and Anthony Recreation Centers with the understanding that said developments were to serve as community enhancements that would ensure equitable access. As taxpayers, Manhattan residents have already subsidized these recreation centers through additional sales or property taxes. Public discussions about how to pay for the construction of these much needed facilities never included membership or access fees as an option or requirement. Discussions were always about equity and accessibility and it was clear that the intent was that membership or access fees would not be assessed. People with good intentions make promises. People with good character keep them.
The community expects the city to keep its promise to not charge a membership or access fee for the use of these community resources while still meeting its obligation to adequately maintain and staff them. This discussion regarding membership or access fees does not remove the City from that obligation.
It is both unethical and inequitable to consider requiring that residents pay admission/user fees to access these facilities once construction is complete. Likewise, it should be noted that any proposals that favor an income-based admission/user fee scale (i.e. scholarships and/or sliding scales) create additional barriers among residents that experience language barriers and/or are economically, politically, racially, and/or culturally marginalized.
Furthermore, we are concerned that, especially in the midst of a pandemic, there are no mechanisms to provide community input to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board aside from attending an in-person meeting or communicating directly with the City of Manhattan, Parks and Recreation Department. It is the responsibility of all city officials and advisory boards to actively and equitably engage the community, especially members of our community that are under-represented.
We request that you share these concerns with the members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in preparation for the Monday meeting. Additionally, we ask that this letter be read into the public record.
Respectfully signed,
Dominque Sanders
2108 Prairie Lea Place
Debbie Nuss
2404 Sumac Drive
and approximately 185 other concerned citizens
District should stick to the plan
To the editor:
Master Plan 2037 was completed and received by the Manhattan-Ogden School District in July 2018. The plan outlined three phases over the next 20 years to the tune of $309.7 million. Four months later, Priority I’s $129.5 million bond issuance was voted on and approved by the residents of Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties at 63%. Approximately $70.7 million of the bond package was for a new elementary school for Blue Township, renovations and upgrades to elementary schools and expansions at the two middle schools to alleviate overcrowding at the soon to be K-5 elementary schools. Oliver Brown Elementary School will open its doors in August 2020 and sixth graders will begin attending either Anthony or Eisenhower Middle School. Capacity issues at Woodrow Wilson and Bluemont Elementary School will be eased and students in Blue Township will not be bussed five miles into town. This is how the plan for Priority I is supposed to play out.
Simultaneously going through a redistricting prior to implementing Priority I’s recommendations is very short-sighted. The proposed plans by RSP & Associates, and a Boundary Team comprised of administrators, principals and a few Board of Education members, would have a ripple effect on the Manhattan-Ogden K-5 system for 3-5 years until Priority II’s $24 million west-side elementary school is built. Hundreds of the current families in the district would be impacted by this proposal and in my opinion, it is completely unnecessary at this time as we will be doing it again soon.
A reaction of redistricting is not appropriate and would not be in the district’s best interest. We have done the “planning”, we are in the process of “doing” and are already making changes? Doesn’t make sense – stick to the plan! Let’s study and evaluate the outcomes of the addition of Oliver Brown Elementary and shift of sixth graders to the middle schools.
Did it accomplish the objectives of the $70.7 million investment? What did we learn from Priority I that we would change for Priority II? USD383 would be wise to listen to the families who have spoke up in opposition to the proposals, build consensus and share a redistricting plan for when Priority II’s elementary school is opened. This gives the district time to gather data that can be shared with the community, support its recommendations and transparently show its vision.
To add more fuel to this fire is the uncertainty of the current global pandemic. Why cause further disruption to families who are already at heightened anxiety over hybrid, in-person or remote schooling? Does not seem prudent. Stick to the plan! That is why it was done; it is what will guide us over the next 15 years and bring USD383’s facilities and infrastructure to a level commensurate with its reputation of quality education.
Sincerely,
Damon Fairchild
3701 Stratford Terrace
Thank you to Keep the Drive Alive participants
To the editor:
Even amid a pandemic and the many difficulties it brings to our area, the local community once again rose to the challenge to provide a safe and adequate blood supply at the 11th annual Keep the Drive Alive blood drive held in memory of our son, Kevin Coffey, a committed blood donor and Manhattan High School graduate. Your support has made Keep the Drive Alive the largest two-day blood drive in Kansas in recent years.
Because of the many committed blood donors and volunteers and the dedication and professionalism of the American Red Cross staff, the Nov. 19-20 blood drive collected 236 pints of blood, bringing the total to 3,657 pints donated at Keep the Drive Alive since the memorial event began in 2010. Keep the Drive Alive is held both in Manhattan and at Temple University in Philadelphia, where Kevin had been an international business student. He became a committed donor after giving his first pint of blood at a Manhattan High School blood drive and continued to donate regularly while a student at Temple.
In addition to blood donors, local volunteers, Kristi Ingalls and all American Red Cross regional staff, we would like to thank St. Thomas More Church for hosting the drive in their wonderful facility, Hannah Pease and Little Batch Company of Manhattan for providing the individually packaged cookies enjoyed by blood donors, Lauren Harms for her designs and Thread for production of donor badges and drive t-shirts that encourage continued blood donation.
Keep the Drive Alive was scheduled to capacity early on this year. If you missed the opportunity to donate Nov. 19-20, we encourage potential blood donors to visit www.redcrossblood.org or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to register for additional upcoming local drives.
Stringent health and safety measures are observed at all American Red Cross blood drives, including pre-entry temperature checks, masks, safe distancing and disinfection protocols; all blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Your donation will save lives.
It is a joy to be part of such a caring and life-affirming community.
Thank you,
Maxine and Ray Coffey
1728 Kings Road