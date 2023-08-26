Plastic pollution is
a global crisis
I hope this letter finds you well. I am an 8th-grade student at Eisenhower Middle School, and I am deeply concerned about the environmental impact of plastic bag pollution in our city and its adverse effects on the Kansas River. I am writing to raise awareness and advocate for urgent action to address this pressing issue that affects not only our local community but also the crucial Kansas River.
Plastic pollution is a global crisis, and Manhattan is not exempt from its harmful consequences. According to National Geographic, approximately 8 million metric tons of plastic find their way into our oceans every year, wreaking havoc on marine life and ecosystems. Though we may not reside near the ocean, plastic bags from our city inevitably reach the Kansas River, posing a serious threat to aquatic life, wildlife, and the natural balance of our environment.
Furthermore, research from National Geographic reveals that plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to decompose fully. This means that every plastic bag ever used in Manhattan still exists in some form today, breaking down into microplastics that contaminate our soil, water, and air. These microplastics infiltrate the food chain, potentially endangering the health of both humans and wildlife.
Cities like Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona have successfully addressed plastic bag pollution through legislation. Houston implemented a plastic bag ban, resulting in significant reductions in plastic litter in their waterways and neighborhoods. Phoenix, while maintaining conservative principles, introduced a policy encouraging the use of reusable bags, leading to a considerable decrease in plastic bag usage.
I firmly believe that Manhattan can follow in the footsteps of these cities and take a leadership role in reducing plastic bag pollution. Implementing a plastic bag ban or introducing restrictions within our city limits would be a vital step towards conserving our environment and setting a positive example for other communities across Kansas, regardless of their political affiliations.
In addition to these examples, research from the University of Kansas demonstrates that plastic pollution is already affecting our local waterways, including the Kansas River. It is our shared responsibility as residents of Kansas to protect and preserve our natural resources for the well-being of both our community and the wildlife that call this river home.
To achieve this goal, I urge the Manhattan City Commission to consider adopting measures to eliminate plastic bag usage and encourage the use of paper bags and reusable alternatives. By working together as a community, we can raise awareness about the benefits of reducing plastic waste and implement policies that will safeguard our environment for future generations.
Education plays a crucial role in this effort. Collaborating with schools, community organizations, and local media will help spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and the importance of taking action. Engaging young individuals, like myself, in environmental initiatives will foster a culture of responsibility and sustainability, leading to lasting positive change.
In conclusion, the time to act is now. As residents of Manhattan, we can demonstrate that environmental conservation is not bound by political ideologies but is instead a collective commitment to protect our planet and create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable community. I hope that we can gather support and urge the Manhattan City Commission to prioritize this issue. Please help me let the city commission know you care.
Sincerely,
Sophia Estabrook
Eisenhower Middle School
It’s time to “Pack the Bishop”!
The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. Last year, the Manhattan High School Football team was your 6A State Champion! The young men and coaches of this team have worked hard all summer to defend that championship this season! They need your support in the stands!
There are 4 home games at Bishop Stadium this season:
September 1st-Derby (Always a state powerhouse)
September 15th -Hays (1st in Western District 2022 season)
September 29th-Emporia (Centennial League Opponent)
October 6th-Junction City (Defend the Silver Trophy)
Of course we will all be at “The Bill” on Saturdays to cheer on the Cats, but Friday nights are meant to be for high school football! We would like to encourage the community to wear Red and Navy on Fridays and show up at 7pm-Bishop Stadium-Cico Park for our home games.
Let’s “Pack The Bishop” and support your local high school football team this season!
Stephanie Johnson
5315 Thompson Road
Manhattan High Football Parents Group
Mormons should not be lumped in with Christians
I am appreciating The Mercury’s coverage about the “new Big 12.” And I found the recent AP article about the commonalities and potential new rivalries between the three religious schools in the conference (as well as the renewal of the “Holy War” game between BYU and Utah) interesting. But while I wish the best for everyone of the Mormon persuasion, I disagree with the characterization of BYU as a Christian school.
One would be hard-pressed to find a quality definition of Christianity that includes Mormonism, which does not agree with any of the historic Christian creeds. It holds to a different Scripture, a different means of salvation, and ultimately a different God. For example, while Christians believe that God is the Triune, eternal Creator, Mormons believe their “Father God” is a son and grandson of other gods, and that he sired numerous offspring including Jesus and Lucifer. In some ways Mormonism’s relationship to Christianity is similar to Islam’s. Both religions began after their prophet experienced a spiritual encounter with someone who identified as the angel Gabriel, and brought new scriptures that supersede the Bible.
Perhaps one of the unintended consequences of the Big 12’s expansion could be better understanding of the question “What is a Christian?” and of the distinctives of different faiths.
Jonathan Hupp
2846 Oregon Lane