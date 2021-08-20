KSU supporters need to know that leaders are on top of realignment
Over the past week I have been in several group discussions with very informed alumni and supporter of Kansas State. All are very concerned about the future of the Big 12 and particularly of Kansas State athletics.
As one who spent the majority of his career employed by universities raising needed financial support, I learned that people are not looking to give away their money, you have to provide multiple opportunities for latent financial support, and you have to have a plan to attract participation.
Since the announcement that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, all we heard was that the Commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, had an aborted conversation with the Pac 12 commissioner.
The remaining eight schools are “hanging together” hoping for something good to happen. It seems to me and many other that we have few good options. However, I think we should execute a well thought out plan to create our own BIG 12 opportunity.
At Kansas State we have both a well-respected athletics director, Gene Taylor, and president, Richard Myers. If they are not already doing so, they are in a position to galvanize their counterparts in the eight institutions and encourage Commissioner Bob Bowslby to get his act together with a plan to attract four of these universities to join the Big 12 to broaden our TV appeal and increase revenue. Perhaps four of the following will join the Big 12, Air Force, Colorado State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Houston, Boise State. There are other schools who could be considered.
The alumni and supporters of the Big 12 universities need to know that the Big 12 commissioner is on top of this, for little happens by accident, if you make the proper plans and execute them.
Arthur F. Loub
Manhattan leaders need to meet the swimming needs of citizens
Manhattan High’s swim teams can’t practice here. They go to Wamego, a town 15 miles away and approximately one-tenth the size. The reason is that Wamego has met the indoor swimming needs of its citizens. Manhattan has not.
We as a community, including KSU, the City and the school district, have failed these kids, and all those who enjoy year-round swimming.
But finally the City has taken a cautious first step to remedy this problem, forming a study group of 15 interested citizens to come up with a plan.
Our commission and staff are to be congratulated for taking this initiative.
Since 1975, KSU’s natatorium has been our one public indoor facility. It took the heat off local government, and because KSU cancelled its competitive teams, MHS could use it for practices and meets. Faculty, staff and students, and others, also made heavy use of it.
The university’s decision to close it and tear it down has revealed a gap that was there all along: no local indoor public pool, and no pool at the high school.
This gap, in fact, is an old one. Nichols Gym, built in 1911, had two pools and supported KSU teams for many years. Those pools remained open, even after the 1968 fire, until the natatorium was built. So Manhattan has relied on KSU, for over a hundred years, to provide indoor swimming to the community. That is now ancient history.
Let us hope that our city leaders will finally take the steps necessary to overcome this deficiency in our community.
Dick Seaton
