Young people need to be educated as to what ‘statutory rape’ is
I read “JC police chief’s son arrested on sex charge” in The Mercury’s Aug. 6 issue. Although the Junction City police chief’s son, Gabriel Lamb, is age 17, he should have been educated more (especially with a lawman as his dad).
Gabriel Lamb was arrested for what’s called “unlawful voluntary sexual relations.” Even if sex relations were consensual (supposedly), that is really no excuse. Many people want to chalk it up to raging hormones. The part of the law that is silly is that the article said “Unlawful voluntary sexual relations” means that the other party in the case was a girl between 14 and 16, according to Kansas law.
The law specifies that the two parties can be no more than four years of age apart, and must be of the opposite sex.” That last part is a bit bewildering: A gap in ages means nothing.
I am certainly glad that my grandparents did the right thing and got married. My late grandma Dora White was age 16 (a few days away from 17) and the groom, my grandfather, John Marples was aged 45, when they married in April 1908.
Such spring-winter age weddings were commonplace then. My point: For youngsters who aren’t married, parents need to teach them to harness their sexual impulses — or pay the price. Immature brains can’t give lawful sexual consent.
James A. Marples,
Esbon
Even school board’s subcommittee meetings are open
It has come to the attention of many in our community that some school board candidates have not taken the time to understand how the school board functions and the policies that the board currently has in place regarding open and public meetings.
Per the USD 383 School Board Operations policy, which can be found on the school district website, Section BBC: Board Committees, paragraph 2 states, “Board subcommittees are subject to the open meetings law.”
Any statement from a candidate indicating that the school board is attempting to hide information from the public through the use of committees is uninformed. Additionally, the schedule of committee meetings that board members are assigned to are posted in the board agenda for each meeting. If you do not feel that this method of communication is sufficient, any citizen of our school district has the right, per the Kansas Open Meetings Act to request a personal notification on specific meetings they would like to be informed about.
Civic duty requires all of us to actively participate in our community and sometimes that means taking the time to learn how the leadership structures in our community work.
Katie Loughmiller,
1621 Fisherman’s Lane