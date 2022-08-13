During a recent trip to Manhattan, my car air conditioner quit working. I was referred to Burnett Auto. Because I was only in town for a few days, Burnett’s got me in for repair. I rented a car from Enterprise and Kyra Ringler was terriffic to work with. These companies gave me rides and went out of their way to get my car fixed and not cost me any more money than was needed. Manhattan, you should be proud of the stellar companies that are in your city.
Nila Hines
Kansas City, Mo.
We shouldn’t celebrate abortion
It’s interesting to note the back and forth in this abortion question. In all the “no” vote comments, I see no concern for the potential human that the mother is carrying. None whatsoever. I see comments saying “Trust women.” Samson in the Bible trusted Delilah; look where it got him. Susan Smith was trusted by her husband and her kids, yet she killed her 3-year-old and 14-month-old. As far as I’m concerned, abortion should be rare. It sure as hell shouldn’t be celebrated. There are too many options to prevent pregnancy.
All I see now from this president on down is unfettered abortion. There needs to be a focus on life, not death. Start focusing on prevention! And to you preachers and pastors out there: stand for something. Are you for life or are you for not rocking the boat and trying not to lose any more parishioners? The choice is yours.