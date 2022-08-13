Thanks to the people of Manhattan

During a recent trip to Manhattan, my car air conditioner quit working. I was referred to Burnett Auto. Because I was only in town for a few days, Burnett’s got me in for repair. I rented a car from Enterprise and Kyra Ringler was terriffic to work with. These companies gave me rides and went out of their way to get my car fixed and not cost me any more money than was needed. Manhattan, you should be proud of the stellar companies that are in your city.

