Tourism week is coming up
As Manhattan emerges from the pandemic and welcomes visitors to Manhattan and the Flint Hills Region, it is time to look ahead. Let us champion Manhattan’s bright future and the travel industry that is vital to making our local businesses thrive. Join Visit Manhattan as we welcome in the month of May and support the beginning of Tourism Season.
As we celebrate National Tourism Week (May 1-7), Visit Manhattan recognizes the Future of Travel. Travel, meetings, recreation, and our genuine hospitality reflect the Future of Travel and our community’s economic prosperity, which is critical in rebuilding our local economy and reconnecting us with each other. As celebrations kick off this month with Mother’s Day, Graduations, Memorial Day, and summertime, we trust your plans include
much needed down time, and well-planned leisure travel. As we celebrate National Tourism Week, be sure to follow us on our social media outlets: Twitter:@VisitMHK Facebook: @VisitManhattanKansas
Instagram:@VisitManhattan and our website, VisitManhattanKS.org/NTTW22 for our full National Travel and Tourism Week itinerary.
Manhattan is the Gateway to the Flint Hills where visitors come to enjoy the Flint Hills Discovery Center, zip-lining, our amazing outdoor offerings, golf, competitive sports, water parks and pools, Sunset Zoo, the many offerings of Kansas State University. Manhattan presents unique and memorable dining offerings complete with breweries,
wineries, tasty coffee shops and scenic views. Our unique shops across the city range from home décor to boutique dress shops, art galleries to floral shops which provide the visitor plenty to choose.
Manhattan is also known for inspiring talent that has touched the world. The Little Apple is the hometown of Damon Runyan, a journalist and writer best known for Guys and Dolls; Del Close, actor, writer and comedian influencing improv theater; and Bridget Everett, talented singer, comedian and actor, star of HBO series “Somebody, Somewhere,” in its second season, which continues to bring attention to Manhattan.
On May 3, during National Tourism Week, we welcome Bridget home. Visit Manhattan will host a Meet and Greet for Bridget from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in City Park, located in the green space directly in front of Johnny Kaw.
Join us at the 7 p.m. City Commission meeting that evening when Mayor Linda Morse will present a Proclamation for National Tourism Week and Bridget Everett Day.
We enjoy an incredibly special Manhattan community. Join us as we recognize one of our very own, who understands there truly is, Somebody, Somewhere, that home in the Little Apple is indeed, the best place to be.
Yours in Tourism,
Karen Hibbard, vice president
Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau
Thank you for successful Pilot seminar
The Little Apple Pilot Club held a successful seminar for over 100 attendees on April 9 on the topics of how COVID-19 had influenced mental health and a young man’s miraculous recovery after being critically injured, suffering an internal decapitation, and a traumatic brain injury. On behalf of the Little Apple Pilot Club, we would like to thank the sponsors of our annual seminar. Besides the educational value of the seminar topics, the donations given will make it possible for us to fund various programs and projects throughout the Manhattan community.
We would like to thank the following generous sponsors: The Trust Company of Manhattan, Phil Howe, Carpet One of Manhattan, Howie’s Recycling and Trash Center, Christy Linders, Radina’s Coffeehouse and Roastery, Mary Vanier, Arthur-Green LLP, Charlson & Wilson Bonded Abstracters, Inc., Charles & Rebecca Claar, Community First National Bank, Family Implant Dentistry, K-State Credit Union, Peoples State Bank, S&N Design, Angie & Tim Schultz, Esther Swilley, Varney &Associates, Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Marjorie Devlin, Nancy Bowen, Ann Christian-Christian & Associates Real Estate, Katie Philp, Brad & Marilyn Sidener, Steve’s Floral, Dillons Westloop Floral and Kistner’s Flowers.
Thanks also to the Little Apple Pilot Club members who work to make Manhattan strong.
Ann Knackendoffel and Therese Miller,
seminar committee co-chairs
Ukraine beyond humanitarian crisis
Can we just stop calling the Ukraine, Russia war a humanitarian crisis? It has gone far past a humanitarian crisis. Can we just stop calling for more talks and meetings, that go nowhere, and waste time that the Ukranians don’t have? Can we impose sanctions on Russia that will work today, not 30 days from now? Can we just stop worrying about upsetting Russia or starting WWIII? Folks, we are already in WWIII. Everyone who knows their world history knows how WWII started. Let’s get our heads out of the sand, and start doing the “right thing” right now.
Michael Smith,
Wamego