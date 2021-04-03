Why it’s important to be able to find doctors who are ‘LGBTQ friendly’
To the editor:
When I moved to Manhattan I did some research and intentionally found an MD who was identified as LGBTQ friendly. After a couple of appointments I asked their thoughts on the new anti-HIV drugs. I had read some news articles about them. They did not know what I was talking about. Although now these drugs are advertised on network TV back then they were only talked about in the “gay” media.
Was my doctor homophobic because they did not know about these drugs? No. No doctor knows everything and this was not on their radar. But I am fairly confident an MD who identified as LGBTQ would have. My doctors lack of knowledge of these drugs prevented them from informing other members of the LGBTQ community who might have wanted to learn about them.
Since then, on more than one occasion, I have had to explain these drugs to other medical professionals in medical situations. Even though these drugs are now prescribed to millions of people. Again, I am pretty sure if an LGBTQ medical professional had been present this would not have been an issue. I have had to be an advocate for my health in a way straight persons do not.
There are countless other examples of medical professionals being unaware of unique needs of different populations, from drugs for diseases than impact one population more than another, to being impacted by unconscious bias, like prescribing pain medications at lower rates to persons of color.
Yes, sometimes even straight people have to explain medical treatments. That is why they like to find doctors that are more aware of their medical needs. Why should LGBTQ people be any different? This does not mean these are bad doctors or racists doctors. No. It means they are human. I have unconscious bias. You have unconscious bias. Everyone has them. It’s part of being human. And no doctor in the word knows every treatment. They learn what they can and like most humans, learn more about what impacts themselves.
I am curious. If the committee had discussed a need for more female doctors would you have written the same editorial? I definitely know women who prefer going to a female doctors because they feel they will get better medical care due to shared experiences. Or what about the seniors I know that would prefer to have an older doctor because they believe a doctor closer to their age would be more sensitive to their needs?
For all of these reasons I find this editorial (“Throwing local docs in the sensitivity slammer,” published Wednesday) particularly troubling. It is not only thoughtless to the needs of people who are different than the writers, it is dangerous and promotes an attitude that could threaten the health or lives of members of our community.
Jonathan Mertz
421 Kearney St.
A kindly explanation of the meaning of words
To the editor:
I noticed in your article “Throwing local docs in the sensitivity slammer” that you were having a profound difficulty in interpreting the meaning of words! As a friendly local citizen, I volunteer my services.
The first question you pose is in regard to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. You ask, “So, uhhh, what task is the force supposed to complete? Not clear.” I am willing to hazard a guess on your behalf. I would surmise that the purpose of the diversity, equity, and inclusion task force is to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion in our community.
Later on in the article you ask several poignant questions, such as “what are the demographics of the medical community?” and whether it’s fair to conclude that “white doctors give worse treatment to their minority patients?” and “then the city can solve the problem by...what?” There is, in fact, one word that is extremely helpful in all of these pressing questions of yours: “research.”
Research, according to Oxford Languages, is “the systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach new conclusions.” It can be a tricky skill to master. However, I have it on good authority that newspaper journalists are trained in conducting research. Since you work at a newspaper, perhaps you could reach out to some of your colleagues and learn more about the subject.
Renea Brown
3216 Shady Valley Drive
Manhattan blessed with hard-working physicians
To the editor:
We are blessed!
March 30 was National Doctor’s Day. After our experiences with COVID-19 in our communities last year, it is clear — more than ever — that our community physicians truly play a critical role in our region’s health and wellness. These physicians worked so hard during the past year to ensure appropriate care was provided to our community members.
Specifically, I want to recognize our hospital Medical Executive Committee. This team provided consistent, supportive, clear leadership in helping our team protect themselves while also providing safe, compassionate care for more than 230 COVID-19 inpatients we treated during the past year:
Kelly Ivester, MD, Chief of Staff 2020-2022
Hank Doering, MD, Past Chief of Staff 2018-2020
Tarek Salem, MD, Vice Chair
Scott Coonrod, MD, Physician Excellence Committee Chair
Jeremy Bennett, MD
Segen Chase, MD
Saurabh Chitnis, MD
Amy Cunningham, DO
Travis Dierenfeldt, MD
Katie Goodpasture, DO
Louis Meng, MD
Felipe Rosso MD
Avinash Singh, MD
In addition, the MHK Clinical Task Force has been a key group of volunteer physicians providing guidance to our Health Department, Emergency Operations Center team, school districts and elected officials.
Over 30 community physicians participated — we are blessed to have the following physician leaders coordinating this effort:
Hank Doering, MD, Co-Chair
Matt Floersch, MD, Co-Chair
Segen Chase, MD
Kate Dove, DO
Cary Herl, MD
Kyle Goerl, MD
Ryan Knopp, MD
James Lehman, MD
Thank you to all of the physicians and providers in Manhattan and the 135 members of our active medical staff for providing care to our community.
Sincerely,
Bob Copple
President, Ascension Via Christi Manhattan
Where’s the women’s bracket?
To the editor:
While I have enjoyed watching my brackets get busted over and over again, I can’t help but wonder why the women’s NCAA bracket isn’t also part of the Mercury’s contest.
Many of the women’s games have been far more exciting than the men’s games. Would love to see the inclusion next year.
Sincerely,
April Milliken MacKinnon
San Diego, California
(MHS Class of 1987)
Editor’s note: We didn’t offer a women’s bracket because the vendor we use to conduct the bracket challenge doesn’t offer it. But we’re looking into getting it for future tournaments.
The unborn have human characteristics
To the editor:
I am against abortion, but I do not condemn anyone who has had one or performed one.
When a woman is pregnant, what is she pregnant with? Some people used to say that an unborn baby was only a clump of cells. Modern ultrasounds have proven that the unborn have definite human characteristics. If you don’t believe me, please look up what unborn babies look like.
If you think abortion is OK, I ask that you look up what an abortion does. Live Action has a series of animated abortion videos narrated by a former abortionist who turned Pro Life.
If you are pregnant and need help, you can call 620-342-2244 to contact Shiloh house in Emporia, Kansas.
Proverbs 31:8 Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Defend the rights of all those who have nothing.
Laura Buller,
Council Grove