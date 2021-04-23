Plant new trees for the future
To the editor:
I am writing to bring an issue of both current and future importance regarding the city of Manhattan to your attention. As I am a horticulture student at Kansas State University, I take notice of the plant life and natural environment around me. I am always amazed at the beautiful trees that line the streets of our small Kansas town. However, after many drives and walks in the older, inner city communities of Manhattan, I noticed a serious lack in the plantings of new, young trees.
Trees do not live forever, and gradually our majestic 200-year-old trees will begin to die, leaving our streets bare. It is of the utmost importance that we work to gradually plant new trees to take the place of our older trees in future years. The people who first settled in this area, establishing the town of Manhattan, understood the importance of planting trees in the community. This fact is evidenced in our beautiful old neighborhoods, sheltered by massive oaks. Similarly, we should focus on our contributions to future generations and the environment.
You can drive to any street in the heart of Manhattan and observe a similar situation. While there are a couple of younger trees (likely five to 10 years old), there are many more stumps where old trees have been removed in comparison. Trees benefit our environment in countless ways — providing atmosphere for families and communities, protection from Kansas weather (wind and heat), and homes for animals, just to name a few. If we value Manhattan and what has been built here by past generations, we will actively pursue the plantings of city trees for future generations.
Best regards,
Renata Goossen,
KSU horticulture student
2275 Buckingham St. No. 5
Trees provide many benefits to homeowners
To the editor:
It is with both joy and discomfort that I write to you today, concerning the way trees are being maintained in our urban community. The discomfort stems from the lack of attention that’s been brought to planting new trees, and the joy comes from the opportunity to share with you why this is so important.
Driving through downtown Manhattan it is very clear that about 80 years ago trees were being planted left and right by city services near and around residential streets. These trees have been maintained fairly well and have been a very important addition to our neighborhoods and homes. Trees have so many benefits including the value they add to properties, soil retained by their root systems, energy reduction in buildings near where they are located, runoff control and so many others.
As I was headed to a friend’s house for a study group recently, I noticed that many of these amazingly beneficial trees were quite old. Just like any other living organism, trees have a lifespan — they are not permanent.
On many Manhattan streets, there are few to no young trees. Street after street in central Manhattan looks stunningly similar, which concerns me for the future of the little apple; if, and when these trees begin failing, we are going to be left with large gaps of empty space, and uncomfortable chunks of benefits missing which will take years upon years to refill.
My fellow arboriculture students and I urge you to advocate to your city commission members to have new trees planted around the city, in an effort to avoid a major loss in energy conservation.
City council members, please take a look at the trees in Manhattan neighborhoods; are they all mature? Are there places you see that we should be planting new trees, so this concern does not develop into a tree crisis?
The benefits trees provide in our urban community are larger than you may notice, but I guarantee, the affects you may feel when the trees are gone will be too. These issues are being noticed now, and with a little extra time and dedication, we can alleviate many problems down the road. Let’s be proactive in our efforts to continue the benefits of trees. Together we can all make the difference.
Sincerely,
Molly Biggs,
KSU horticulture student
1200 Pioneer Lane