Honor veterans on 30th anniversary of Desert Storm
To the editor:
Citizens of Manhattan and Riley County are reminded that twice a year names of veterans and loved ones are placed in the patio area of the Riley County Armed Forces Memorial.
This being the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, it would be an appropriate time to honor veterans of that conflict. Names to be added for Memorial Day must be received by May 7 to allow time for engraving of the bricks. The cost remains $75 for three lines with up to 14 characters or spaces per line. You may place your order for a brick at the Riley County Clerk’s office in the County Annex Building.
The next opportunity to add names will be for Veterans Day 2021. Make plans to attend this year’s Veterans Day Parade and Activities, Nov. 11.
Sincerely,
Dave Ekart
Mike Kearns
Karla Johnson
Riley County Armed Forces Memorial Committee
Support Child Abuse Awareness Month
To the editor:
Just as healthy roots help a plant grow strong, positive childhood experiences help a person’s physical and mental health, learning, and social skills flourish.
Every child has the potential to succeed, and we must work together to cultivate relationships, connections and environments that help children thrive. The responsibility of raising healthy children does not solely fall on parents and caregivers. We all benefit when we work together to collectively care for children.
This April will be the second year Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added stressors to the lives of parents and caregivers. We at Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL), as the Kansas chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America, urge you to join us in growing a better tomorrow for all children, together.
Connect with parents and caregivers in your community, support expanding family-friendly policies like paid leave and quality child care, share parenting resources like 1-800-CHILDREN or make financial contributions to local, evidence-based prevention programs. Help positive childhood experiences take root now. Learn more at kcsl.org.
Sincerely,
Vicky Roper
Director, Prevent Child Abuse Kansas
Kansas Children’s Service League