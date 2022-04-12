Sheriff proposal isn’t
a problem
A Kansas legislative proposal is causing quite a kerfuffle locally over potentially requiring a sheriff be elected in Riley County. It doesn’t. Stay calm.
But let me digress as to why the present RCPD model has long been questioned by some of us who have served in local government and on the RCPD Board itself.
Our concerns have not been with the consolidated police force — it has generally been quite effective — but rather with its governance by an appointed board. Too often this group has seen itself as an advocate rather than an oversight board.
Members of the board are appointed from the city commission, county commission, citizens at large, plus the county attorney.
Yes, the county attorney, who has a classic conflict of interest here since he works with the police everyday to fulfill his duties. He is dependent on the police to effectively do his own job. He should not be overseeing their discipline, promotions, salaries, etc.
Then, there’s the random citizens serving on the board. What qualifications do they have for overseeing our police? If you believe they are chosen because they are superbly skilled in such work, I have a bridge in San Francisco, well, you know that line.
Then, we have the county and city commissioners. Well, at least they have been elected to office. There’s something to be said for that. Albeit they spend most of their board time not on oversight but rather fussing with one another about whose budget is being gored by the next cost of living adjustment or capital expenditure.
Thus, the ultimate power lies with the RCPD director. God help us if he or she is ill chosen.
“But there’s never been a problem at the RCPD.” False!
Remember the Eddie Lowery settlement? In 2010, then city attorney Bill Frost and I represented the city’s interest in a $7.5 million wrongful conviction and imprisonment settlement with Mr. Lowery that was largely the result of botched RCPD internal affairs. That has not been the only department problem but perhaps the most egregious.
The RCPD is an effective consolidated policing model. But oversight of the department in reality falls almost entirely internally, to the director. And that’s not good. It should be changed.
The easy fix would be to have the department report directly to either the city or the county, to elected officials responsible to the people like any other government department.
Leave advocacy for outside groups. Oversight should be by those with knowledge and responsibility, not appointed outsiders, not conflicted county attorneys, not random commissioners. Ask Mr. Lowery.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Restaurant ignores
flag protocol
McDonalds-Westloop chooses to ignore the most important and sacred entity on their property: The American Flag!
Recently I complained to management that the three flags flying in front of their establishment were torn and tattered and had been so for some time. The flags were replaced. Now the flags remain at half staff almost a week after they were to be returned to full staff after the mourning period for our past Secretary of State.
A written complaint to McDonalds corporate on Facebook garnered a link to a form to fill out. A disappointing response at best.
So I bring the issue to our community for their response. At least mention it to workers as you proceed through the drive through and at most don’t patronize an American business that can’t take the time to recognize flag etiquette.
Americans tend to take our flag and what it stands for for granted. The management of McDonalds-Westloop is displaying that front and center to our community.
Kim Padgett
3328 Anderson Ave
Support Sunflower
CASA during Child Abuse Prevention Month
The month of April (every year) is Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month and we’d like to take a moment to highlight an organization some may not be familiar with.
In 2021, Sunflower Children’s Collective, formerly Sunflower CASA Project, provided help to more than 350 children and families through advocating for their CASA kiddos; through forensic interviews and advocacy services for children and their caregivers who disclosed abuse; and through supervised visitation that allows children to safely spend time with a parent through a court-mandated decree.
Additionally, volunteers for CASA provided 1,530 hours to their CASA kiddos and traveled 12,596 miles to advocate for their CASA kiddos. All three agencies’ main goal? To better the lives of our community’s child victims of abuse and neglect.
Sunflower Children’s Collective includes three core programs.
* Sunflower CASA: Trained volunteers advocate for the best interests of children and youth who come into the court system of the 21st and 2nd Judicial Districts.
* Stepping Stones CAC: A comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse in a child-friendly facility that helps reduce trauma to the child while maintaining the integrity and comfort of the child.
* Sunflower Bridge CEVC: A safe and structured environment in which supervised visits and child exchanges can be conducted between children and non-residential parents.
None of this work happens without strong staff and volunteers who work daily to make sure kids in our community are advocated for and supported when their worlds are crumbling.
If you feel called to support this mission, you can sign up to volunteer and/or receive more information by visiting www.sunflowercasa.org or provide support by donating to Sunflower CASA Project on April 22 through the Greater Manhattan Community Fund’s Grow Green Match Day. Your donation will be matched 50 percent through endowed funds.
Sunflower Children’s Collective board of directors
Meagan Cramer, president
Pamela Polk, vice president