Letter misunderstands COVID-19 death numbers
To the editor:
In his Sept. 13 letter (The CDC hid the truth), John Swartz states “The CDC…updated their site… to read only 9,210 people died nationwide from COVID-19.” This claim was also made in multiple social media posts, including re-tweets by the president, and misconstrues CDC data.
The CDC reports a wide range of conditions contributing to death from COVID-19 (respiratory problems, diabetes, obesity, etc.). In presenting these data, CDC notes “For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.” Some took this to mean only 6% of COVID-19 deaths were due to the virus; 6% of 153,504 recorded deaths at the time equals 9,210.
CDC data is drawn from the death certificate, which may list several conditions contributing to death. Medical professionals have consistently stated persons with underlying or chronic health conditions are more likely to die from COVID-19. It shouldn’t be surprising that those who die from COVID-19 have health problems that may have contributed to death, but were not the immediate cause. When asked about this issue in a Sept. 1 interview on “Good Morning America,” Dr. Fauci said, “This does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of Covid didn’t die of COVID-19. They did.”
CDC data in question can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
Martin Courtois
2126 College Heights Road
Information in letter was totally false
To the editor:
On the opinion page of The Mercury of Sunday, Sept. 13, John Swartz, in a letter to the editor, claimed that the CDC “quietly updated their site from approximately 850,000 to read only 9,210 people died nationwide from ‘COVID-19’” I don’t know where Mr. Swartz got that (mis)information, but it is totally untrue. He avers that the country was shut down for no reason, and people were forced into lockdown “over less deaths than a NORMAL flu season!” The data he bases his opinion on are utterly and completely false and not from the CDC.
As of 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 14, the CDC on its website is reporting 6,503,030 total cases (up 35,549 cases since Sunday) and 193,705 total deaths in the United States.
The danger in spreading false information about the spread of the COVID-19 is that people who believe it will stop taking precautions — such as wearing a mask when in public and maintaining physical distance — and the disease will continue spreading unabated. I, for one, don’t want to have to wear a mask or stay away from people any more than anyone else, but, being in a high-risk group because of my age, I know that these precautions are the only proven way to mitigate the spread of this disease, and I will continue wearing a mask in public and try to stay as far away from others as I can. I wish others would, too, and I support the Riley County mandated mask-wearing for as long as it takes.
I’m disappointed that The Mercury published this false information without following it with a qualifying statement reporting the facts.
Charles Pearce
1720 Westbank Way
Let's not forget veterans of Korean War
To the editor:
We are living in what we deem to be tough times. Given today’s pandemic fears and volatile political climate, some have even gone as far as to say we are in times of unequalled internal and external struggle. However, it might be wise that we remember during this summer of COVID-19, toilet paper shortages and facemasks, an anniversary passed with very little fanfare.
This summer marker the 70th anniversary of a life and death struggle that occurred many miles from our beloved Kansas. It is the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War. For the United States, the Korean War lasted just over three years and cost the lives of 54,000 young Americans of all races, religions, creeds and political beliefs. This diverse assembly of American patriots fought together and died together as brothers and sisters united together for one cause. They united to preserve and secure freedom. To better grasp the sacrifice of 54,000 American lives lost, we as a nation, lost about 50 soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines every day of the war. This is the equivalent of an entire Big XII football team roster killed every day for 1,095 days. Let that sink in.
Sadly, due to tensions between the Free World and the Communist Soviet Bloc, those who fought in the Korean War were also told that they were not participating in a war at all. They were participating in a police action. A Police Action that would eventually end in a stalemate along the 38th Parallel, without what some would say as a clearly defined winner. As a result these warriors did not return home to the welcoming victory parades experienced in the past.
It is now time for us to unite as a community and do our part to thank these great patriots for their sacrifice. We can celebrate those Korean War veterans both living and past for their sacrifices and courage. We can remind remaining Korean War Veterans that their noble selfless actions stemmed communist aggression, enabled freedom to exist on the Korean peninsula, built one of the largest and most vibrant economies in the world and allowed democracy and freedom to flourish in the shadow of a totalitarian giant.
We can support our Korean War veterans by welcoming them home with the parade and ceremony they never received. Please support and come to this year’s Flint Hill Veterans Coalition Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 in Manhattan. This year we will honor all Korean War Veterans as our Parade and Ceremony Grand Marshals and Guests of Honor. After overlooking these Veterans for all these years, it is now time for us to do the right thing: to remind them how proud we are of them and that we have not forgotten them.
Chuck Sexton on behalf of the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition
3664 Everett Drive