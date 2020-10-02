Editor's note: The following is a paid political letter.
Tom Hawk a 'common-sense leader'
To the editor:
Writing to express my support for Senator Tom Hawk’s Senatorial Campaign. Per some of the information in circulation, I, too, find Senator Hawk to be a “…moderate, common-sense leader who values bipartisan and cross chamber solutions to real problems in Kansas.”
A case in point is Wildland Fire Management and Wildland Fire Safety. Here, Senator Hawk, following the devasting wildfires of 2016 and 2017, worked with House Democrats and Republicans to initiate a Legislative Post Audit of Kansas’ Wildfire prevention, preparedness and suppression systems, with emphasis on the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Department of Emergency Management and Kansas State University’s Kansas Forest Service.
The audit’s findings and subsequent recommendations are in various stages of implementation but they are being addressed. Most notable for the Kansas Forest Service, the Agency I formerly served, are the addition of Staff to enhance volunteer fire department training shortcomings identified in the Audit, the establishment of Wildland Fire Prevention and Suppression training standards, a commitment to Cross Agency Communications, and the support of multiple, locally led, private partnerships such as Kansas’ Prescribed Fire Council, Kansas’ Prescribed Burn Associations, Kansas’ Grazing Lands Coalition and others.
In summary, I do find Senator Hawk to be a “…moderate, common-sense, leader who values bipartisan and cross chamber solutions to real problems in Kansas.”
Larry Biles,
Emeritus State Forester