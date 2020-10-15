Editor's note: The following are paid political letters.
Hawk a non-dogmatic, committed senator
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Tom Hawk for the Kansas Senate District 22 position. Tom has lived in this district for decades. He knows our district’s needs and concerns.
Tom understands the complexities of K-12 and higher education funding from his background as a legislator, as well as having been a public school teacher and administrator. He will advocate for our schools as they struggle to deal with the pandemic and its accompanying budget impact.
Tom is a thoughtful, non-dogmatic, engaged and committed senator for our district. Most importantly, he listens to his constituents concerns, and to the concerns of his legislative friends from across the aisle. I urge you to join me in voting to return Tom Hawk to the Kansas Senate.
David Colburn,
1906 Bluestem Terrace
Keep Tom Hawk in Kansas Senate for a third term
To the editor:
We are writing in support of Tom Hawk for a third term as our representative in the Kansas Senate.
After Tom graduated from KSU in 1968, he began his career here as a high school math teacher. He later served as the USD 383 superintendent of schools and 14 years in the Kansas Legislature.
In Topeka, Tom is one of a relatively small group of Democratic and Republican senators known for their ability to find enough compromises in bills to allow a sufficient number of their colleagues to support important legislation.
For 52 years Tom has been our neighbor. We – and the rest of the state – need to keep him in the Kansas Senate.
Kathleen and Michael Oldfather
2820 Stone Valley Drive
Hawk a familiar face who listens to constituents
To the editor:
I am looking forward to voting for Tom Hawk as our state senator in the upcoming election. A longtime resident of our area, he’s a familiar face who listens to all his constituents. While I’ve personally known him for about 25 years, some of my husband’s brothers and sisters had him as a teacher when he taught advanced math classes at Manhattan High School. They recall his great enthusiasm and cheery disposition — these are the very things I’ve recognized and appreciate in him as he works diligently for our area over in Topeka.
Please join my husband and me in supporting Tom Hawk.
Robin Edmunds,
1450 East Lane
We already have versions of socialized medicine
To the editor:
When I hear about the evils of socialized medicine I think of how I have benefited from Medicare for the past 28 years. I think is Socialized Medicine as any cost paid for by the general public, not directly by me. That also includes Medicaid, Obamacare, Veterans Care (I am a veteran), and the care our president receives.
It concerns me that because of my age I have received better healthcare than millions of younger, needier people than me.
Why can't we be honest with ourselves and admit we already have socialized medicine? But some of us are more privileged than others? The goal is to improve healthcare for everyone regardless of our age, social or financial status, or where we work or unemployed.
Kenneth Johnson
1413 Westwind Drive