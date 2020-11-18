Copple: Local leaders should support mask requirements
To the editor:
Earlier this year, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan leaders worked with our community physicians to develop contingency plans for how to best meet the needs of our community while caring for COVID-19 patients. Last Spring, our biggest hurdles were securing enough personal protective equipment to keep our associates healthy and safe, stockpiling medications and anesthesia supplies, procuring equipment, and educating our workforce on appropriate safety precautions. Working with our Ascension Via Christi partners and our community, we secured the supplies and equipment we needed.
Through the summer and fall — as COVID-19 case volumes rose around us — Riley County and surrounding area volumes remained relatively low. All of the pandemic planning was done in hopes that we would not need to implement any further restrictions past universal masking, screening at our entrances, pre-procedure COVID testing, and hospital visitation restrictions.
Over the past eight months, we have tested patients for COVID-19 prior to procedures and cared for COVID patients through our ER and hospital. The number of positive COVID-19 patients in Kansas has recently increased significantly and with that, hospitalizations and deaths. It is now difficult to transfer patients who require a higher level of care for necessary specialty services as many of the larger hospitals are reaching maximum capacity and will not accept transfers. Conversely, a number of our rural hospital neighbors are already holding COVID-positive patients and their capacity is strained.
Our greatest risk to providing care in Riley County is the health and welfare of the staff. To this point, we have experienced low numbers of staff out due to COVID, but this is now increasing as well. More important than physical bed space or equipment (like ventilators), our healthcare team members are the driving force behind our capacity and ability to care for greater numbers of patients. The best way to protect our staff when not at work is to take steps to minimize their exposure, and that of their families, when in the community.
I implore our elected officials, at the city, county and state level to support masking requirements when in public. A physician commented to me today that one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic has been science — research and practical experience have shown masking, combined with good hand hygiene and social distancing are effective at slowing the spread of this virus. At a time of crisis, we must be unified in our message to the public. Protecting our community workforce and requiring masking in public are important steps in ensuring we can maintain healthcare operations and also maintain our wider community economy.
As we look ahead to available vaccines and improving treatments there is hope for an ability to have a “new normal.” As a bridge to this future state, it is important to take actions now and support mask requirements to slow the spread and enable this future. Please join our community medical staff, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, and our community partners in advocating and supporting requirements for masking, and encouraging hand hygiene and social distancing to protect our friends, our families and this community that we love.
Sincerely,
Robert Copple,
FACHE, PE
hospital president