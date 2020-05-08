Quit whining about virus-related restrictions
To the editor:
I've finally had enough and need to say something. To all you whining and complaining about stay home rules and other guidelines and yes, mandates regarding the coronavirus situation — QUIT WHINING! Your liberties are not being taken away; they are being temporarily limited for your safety and the safety of others!
You don't even know what having your freedoms limited is like! You never would have made it thru World War II! At that time, we had been invaded by an enemy, and we temporarily gave up a lot of our "rights" in order to not lose them permanently. That "temporarily" lasted four years not just weeks or months like you are whining about! But we did it because we felt it was our duty to help save our fellow countrymen who were fighting a difficult battle against a difficult enemy. We didn't just have limits on recreational activities, work and other events. We had them on everything from sugar to tires to gasoline to makeup to women's hose and much more. Every family was issued a ration book with stamps good for a certain amount of each rationed product. If you used all your stamps before you were due to get a new book, tough, you did without!
Not all family allotments were the same. For instance, my dad was a defense worker at GM and helped build fighter planes, so he was allotted more gasoline than some because he had to get to work and no public transportation could take him there. Everyone sacrificed for the war effort and did what they could to help the fighting forces. Car manufacturers built fighter planes, and garment factories produced parachutes and life vests. Citizens planted victory gardens and grew their own produce, so farmers could supply the troops. We all cooperated to defeat the enemy. Mail was censored, blackouts were enforced, and this went on for four years, not a matter of weeks or months! Nothing made of rubber or nylon was sold to the public because they were used for war weapons. In fact, children collected old rubber, tin cans and newspapers to be recycled for the war effort. And other restrictions were too numerous to mention.
Children saved nickles and dimes and brought them to school to buy savings stamps that were put in a little book and when full it was exchanged for a savings bond, which helped finance our war efforts. Remember, we had no TV or video games or cell phones to entertain us the numerous days, months and years that our activities were limited.
We didn't complain and rebel; we thought of our troops, our fellow citizens and ourselves. Working together, we got through it and won those rights and liberties, which were restored, and restrictions and censoring ceased. If we had stopped the support too early, who knows what the result might have been, but we stuck it out to the end. And as a result we saved those rights and liberties for us and for YOU! Without our sacrifices, you might have any rights to lose!
And after the war were the polio epidemics with no known cause, no cure and no antibiotics.
Every summer, polio raised its ugly head and more restrictions — no swimming pools, no group gatherings — as a child I never had a birthday party because my birthday was in the summer.
And still no TV, no video games, and no cellphones to occupy our time.
And finally a vaccine was developed and gradually the epidemics got under control. The same with measles, scarlet fever, smallpox etc. Until causes, treatments, or vaccines were developed, the diseases threatened mostly children. I remember being quarantined three months in my bedroom, in bed with scarlet fever — and still no TV, no video games, no cellphones.
Now we are faced with another invisible enemy — the coronavirus — and our troops are our medical personnel and us. We need to do our part to help the medical staffs get this under control. You'll get your rights and freedoms back when danger has passed. So suck it up, find legal alternatives to "rights" you feel you've lost. Religion doesn't require a huge crowd or a building — a gathering of people in cars listening to a service will do the same thing! Remember with every "right" there also comes a "responsibility." Let's all work together and get thru this together and not take one step forward ending restrictions too soon and resulting in five or more steps back! I want to get through this as much as you do. And I am in a high risk group. Remember what you learned in kindergarten and follow directions! They are there for a reason and that reason is for the benefit of all!
Marilyn Lee
808 DeHoff