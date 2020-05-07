Summer isn’t the right time for K-State furloughs
To the editor:
I read the article in the Manhattan Mercury’s Sunday issue, “K-State announces summer furloughs for 349 workers.”
While I see the need to put these employees on “emergency furlough,” it may well be that the summer might be the most optimum time for work. In many ways, I envision hot, dry weather as a possible time when the COVID-19 disease might lessen in the hot Kansas summer.
These are uncharted waters. Even if classes were held outdoors, under a tent, for shade and the isolated rain sprinkle, face-to-face interaction might be more possible then. And everybody from professors to groundskeepers to logistical people would be needed. I wish the university, in consultation with medical experts could do a “trial” to test viability. I want everyone safe — yet summer university activity might be more important than risking a fall/winter semester.
Much, is still yet — unknown. I just hope the furloughs won’t breed additional furloughs and layoffs. Then, it becomes a vicious cycle and threatens an economic depression, not only regionally, but nationally, too.
James A. Marples
Esbon
K-State’s furlough plan is unfair
To the editor:
K-State’s Saturday announcement to furlough 349 employees will impact primarily auxiliary and support units, while leaving well paid administrators and faculty, for the most part, untouched. This hurts those least able to go without a paycheck and health insurance. It’s hard to imagine a more cruel and unfair solution to the university’s current financial difficulties.
A modest $2 million will be squeezed from those who can least afford it. A better plan would be to reduce the salaries of high-earners in a percentage manner — the higher the salary, the greater the reduction — to result in a $2 million sum.
In recent decades, K-State has built shiny new building only to be impressive, and it has hired unneeded high-salaried administrators, and a partial consequence is low wages for staff (and faculty too). Now when a crisis arises, the university wants to do more harm by resolving this financial burden on the backs of those most vulnerable. In these difficult times, all need to share the burden and sacrifice in a proportional manner. K-State needs to find a fairer solution.
Ned Gatewood
2921 Tatarrax Drive
Taste of the Ville canceled
To the editor:
Because of COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Taste of the Ville on June 13. Members of P.E.O. Chapter IL wish to thank all of you who have purchased tickets the past eight years and hope to see you next year.
Your support helps raise money for women’s educational projects. The big stars in this fundraiser are the owners, managers and employees of the Aggieville restaurants who donate a delicious variety of samples for all of us to enjoy each year. This event would not be possible without their generosity.
Many of them currently have delivery, curbside or carryout delivery. We encourage you to support these businesses that had agreed to participate this year: Bluemont Hotel, Bluestem Bistro, Buffalo Wild Wings, D.P Dough, Chipotle, Cold Stone Creamery, Goodcents, Gordos, Gyroville, Hunam Express, Insomnia Cookies, Jimmy John’s, Kenny's Kookie Dough, Kite's Bar and Grill, O’Malley's, Pandora's Rolled Ice Cream, Porters, Radina's, Rock a Belly, Starbucks, The Hi Lo, Varsity Donuts, Wing Stop, and ZL Smoothie.
Thank you also to the Aggieville Business Association and the Manhattan Mercury for helping us get the word out. We pray that all of you are well and safe.
Marilyn Kilgore, Sonya Conrad & Phyllis Allerheiligen
Taste of the Ville Committee
Kansas' coronavirus response perhaps too restrictive
To the editor:
Apparently, there have been 136 people who have died in Kansas of conditions associated with the coronavirus, as of Monday. There are said to be 2,913,314 Kansans.
I'm not skilled at math, but it looks to me as if 0.0046% of Kansans have died of something related to the virus — less than 5 one-thousandths of a percent.
That seems like good news. Perhaps our response to the virus has been and continues to be disproportionately restrictive.
G.W. Clift
1724 Fairchild Ave.