Stay diligent in fight to reduce COVID-19 spread
To the Manhattan community:
The MHK Clinical Task Force would like to acknowledge the stay at home effort that Manhattan and the surrounding communities have been doing.
We recognize that these last five weeks have been challenging for some in many ways. We also recognize that your efforts at social distancing, minimizing nonessential travel, and masking in public have helped to keep our COVID-19 cases manageable, so we have not had to experience scarce medical resources and overcrowding of hospitals that have occurred in other areas of the country.
With the expiration of the statewide stay at home order now expired, we encourage you to continue to practice many of the principles we all have been doing during this time. We continue to have positive cases that are diagnosed, and we anticipate as individuals in Manhattan and the surrounding communities move around more, we will continue to see more positive cases. The goal is to try and mitigate the virus where we can and keep the disease manageable and away from those that are most vulnerable.
There is much we are still learning about this virus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and top researchers in the country. There have been no drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration for the treatment of COVID-19 at the current time. Remdesivir is a anti-viral medication currently under investigation that has been given emergency use authorization for treatment of COVID-19 by the FDA. Hydroxychloraquine and azithromycin are treatments that are no longer recommended by the CDC and have been shown to not only be ineffective but could cause harm to patients. Household disinfectants and UV light should be used for cleaning surfaces and is absolutely NOT recommended for use internally in humans in any form. The data is rapidly changing, and your medical community works diligently to stay apprised of up-to-date guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and prevention.
We are working with the Recovery Task Force, Riley County Health Department, Riley County Emergency Operations Command, and city and county officials as a community to determine the timeframe and steps for “reopening."
Many parameters will be dependent on the status of the virus in the community, but some things we do know. Continued efforts at social distancing — staying 6 feet from others outside your home, washing your hands frequently, covering coughs or sneezes with your elbow, and staying home if you are sick — will be keys to prevent resurgence. As the CDC recommends, we strongly advocate for covering of your mouth and nose in public, either with a surgical mask, cloth mask or bandana. This prevents spread from asymptomatic individuals to the general public. We recommend use of these in businesses to prevent spread among employees, and in food service with gloves to prevent spread to customers and food. Limiting numbers in group gatherings also will be recommended during this period to prevent spread of the virus and keep potential outbreaks contained. Based on data, there is much more COVID-19 in our community now than when we began our stay at home order in March. For this reason, we strongly encourage practices in prevention and protection as outlined above.
Studies have shown that communities during the Spanish Flu in 1918 that practiced social distancing earlier and longer came back healthier from a medical and economic perspective. We want what is best for our community and all of those living here. We encourage everyone to continue to work together at these efforts to stay safe and well.
MHK Clinical Task Force
Kudos to USD 383 staff for feeding kids during pandemic
To the editor:
Kudos to Stephanie Smith and the food service staff of USD 383 for the 153,000 free meals served to our children since this pandemic reached our community.
I have had the privilege of providing education/training to school nutrition professionals for over 40 years, and I can say without hesitation that they are the “salt of the earth” and some of the finest people on the planet.
This story perfectly demonstrates the heart and soul of child nutrition programs around the county and especially here in our hometown.
It is not surprising that the individuals who prepare and serve breakfast and lunch meals daily to our students during the regular academic year would continue to carry out this critical mission even when school is not in session. It demonstrates the love they have for these children, day in and day out.
They work miracles year round, feeding students on an incredibly tight budget, dealing with federal regulations and right now, a volatile food supply. For some kids, it’s their only nutritious meal of the day.
Thanks Stephanie and staff — may we all salute you for serving on another kind of “front line” during this pandemic. We don’t say “thank you” often enough, even in the best of times. You all certainly deserve it now. God bless one and all.
Deb Canter
