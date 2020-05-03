Thanks for the support of Grow Green Match Day
To the editor:
Our staff at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation would like to say “Thank You” for supporting the 65 charitable funds during our 8th-annual Grow Green Match Day. The day was an overwhelming success because of our donors and the generous matching support of Phil Howe and the Howe Family Foundation.
Because of the existing COVID-19 virus, our event went virtual this year, receiving gifts online and via mail. Despite our inability to be together, donors responded “virtually,” making over 4,750 gifts, totaling over $907,000 to our 65 charitable causes. The effect of these gifts and the 50% match, resulted in $1.275 million in support to many wonderful organizations making a difference in our community.
We are also pleased that over $78,000 was contributed to our COVID-19 Recovery Fund. This fund will be matched 100% for the purpose of immediate and long-term assistance to those most affected and in financial need during this difficult season.
These are unprecedented times, and it is more important than ever to support and uplift our friends and neighbors. It is clear that our community is doing just that. We want to say “Thank You” to all who were able to give, “Thank You” to each and every charitable cause that serves our community now and always, and “Thank You” to our GMCF Board, Trustees and Young Trustees for their leadership. We are all in this together, and our GMCF staff are extremely grateful.
Jessica Sondergard
Communications coordinator, Greater Manhattan Community Foundation
Remember this moment, high school seniors
To all the members of the high school class of 2020:
You are experiencing a “generational moment (GM),” an event that affects your entire generation now and for the remainder of your lives. To give this GM proper perspective, this writing will look back to the GMs of previous generations.
Let’s begin with my great-grandparents’ generation, born around the year 1865 and over several years thereafter. Their GMs were emigration to the USA, World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II. These were life-changing events that left marks, sometimes scars, which may have faded over time but never were erased.
The GMs for my grandfather’s generation were World War I, the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor and World War II, the Korean Conflict, and perhaps the JFK assassination and the Vietnam War.
The GM’s for my parents’ generation, born in the decade after World War I, were the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor and World War II, Korean Conflict, JFK assassination, Vietnam War, and 9/11.
The GMs of my generation, born in the immediate aftermath of World War II, thus far have been the JFK assassination, Vietnam War, the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, then 9/11, and now the coronavirus. If I live another decade, another GM will likely occur.
You are now experiencing your first, and by far not the last, GM of what will be a life marked by this and additional GMs. Just as I grew up listening to my parents talk about the Great Depression (their first GM) and World War II (their second GM), my children grew up hearing about the JFK assassination and the Vietnam War. They, in turn, will recall the events of Oklahoma City, 9/11 and the coronavirus to their children and grandchildren. Your generation, born in the time of 9/11 but too young to remember it, will talk to your children and grandchildren about the coronavirus, and the GMs you have yet to experience over the remainder of your lives.
My advice to you is not to “get over it” — that will never happen. Rather, you should record this GM, literally, in writing, pictures, videos and your mind. Not just the disappointments but also the things you did to cope, to adapt and adjust, the bad days and the good, the things you learned about yourself and about others. When your children and grandchildren hear or read and then ask you about “coronavirus,” these memories will come flooding back in a way that will surprise you by their clarity. They will provide teachable moments that will help your children and grandchildren better understand why you are who you are, and how these GMs affected you. When their first GM occurs, you will be better able to help them understand its significance to their lives, not in a bad way, but in ways from which you developed and used your own inner strength and coping skills in your first GM to get through it and come out better and stronger.
At the moment this may not seem possible, but it is both possible and desirable. You can get through this GM just like all the generations before you endured theirs. I can almost see the T-shirts you will be sporting at your future high school reunions — displaying your pride, not your disappointments, in being a participant in this specific GM.
James F. Gebhardt, father of Manhattan-Ogden school board president Karla Hagemeister
Leavenworth