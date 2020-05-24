Mental health as important as ever during pandemic
To the editor:
May is Mental Health Month. During the month of May, counties and cities throughout Pawnee Mental Health’s service area will issue proclamations calling upon businesses, schools, government agencies, health care providers, organizations and citizens to recommit their communities to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health; the steps our residents can take to protect their mental health; mental health's relationship to a strong, vibrant community; the steps we can take to protect our mental health; and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that one in five adults in America experience a mental illness each year. Nearly 1 in 25 adults in America live with a serious mental illness. Half of all chronic mental illness begins by the age of 14; three-quarters by the age of 24.
The COVID-19 crisis is straining resources across the world, our nation, our state and our community. We have only begun to see the tip of the iceberg on issues related to mental health and substance use disorders as people lose their jobs, see the virus cause illnesses and death, are required to maintain social distance, and live with the uncertainty of how long this is going to last.
This year’s Mental Health Month theme is “Tools 2 Thrive.” It is more important than ever that we have tools to thrive when faced with challenges to survive. For more information on “Tools 2 Thrive,” please visit mhanational.org/mental-health-month.
Please visit Pawnee’s Facebook page to find a daily “Tool 2 Thrive.” If you or someone you care about is struggling with their mental health or a substance use disorder, please contact your local Pawnee office.
Robbin Waldner Cole
Executive director, Pawnee Mental Health Services