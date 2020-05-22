This season will eventually pass
As much as I love the four seasons, being from Ohio, I love warm weather. I prefer it over the bitter cold. I treasure living in Manhattan in a area where I see, smell and experience the four seasons in all their fullness of colors and bloom in the heart of the downtown Little Apple.
It's amazing to marvel at the drastic changes from a bleak brown winter to a bright array of spring and summer colors, and, even while social distancing, windows open and curtains pulled back changes in a community.
No matter the season, there's always something to treasure from what has passed and what is to come. We can anticipate opening our grill now, and, at the end of the summer, the resurrection of cozy sweaters and vibrant auburn-red fallen leaves signaling another change and another season. We'll miss those colors when winter comes again with warm cups of hot cocoa and a sled ride on a farm and warmth from a fireplace, moments we all enjoy.
Life's a lot like seasons moving from one experience to another whether we're ready for it or not. Some seasons are brighter or darker than others. However, when a new one blooms, we always look back and see how far we grew, what we have learned, what we processed and even gained in our journey.
This pandemic sometimes feels like a unexpected season. However, our experiences are prematurely written in ink in our storybook of life with a bookmark in this chapter in our life. Our storybook of life shows what we face everyday and continue to throughout our journey in life. We have all experienced a tangible loss.
A new season is coming. It may take a little longer to sprout, but a new day will dawn tomorrow. When we come to the other side, let us count these seasons as treasures we behold in our life.
We are all embarking on a new season in our community. With a wind of change, let us set sail for a treasure for us all this season being thankful of our adventure and what we are taught on our journey — goodness and beauty.
Remember, God is with us no matter our season. Count our many blessings and treasures and the coming great and exciting adventures in more seasons to come.
Thank you to all of us on the frontline serving in leadership everyday in our community, impacting lives in every way.
We are a very blessed Little Apple. Very thankful.
Beth Ann Riley
221 North Fifth St.
Disappointed in The Mercury's ad on JCHS, MHS incident
To the editor:
For us who have tried for years to break the wall down between Junction City and Manhattan, I am very disappointed to see The Mercury running a quarter-page ad on Page A6 in Sunday’s edition bringing up the unfortunate racist high school incident last year.
I do not see how The Mercury, who also serves the JC community, benefits by bringing up a clearly sore spot in our communities' relations. If anything, The Mercury, with interests in both communities should strive to unite our communities, not tear them apart.
I noticed you didn’t run that ad in the Junction City Union Sunday. What a coincidence!
D. Scott Stuckey
Junction City
Meat shortage will keep us safe on Memorial Day
To the editor:
There is good news from COVID-19 for this Memorial Day. We won't be getting stuck in traffic jams. And, the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let's stay safe in more ways than one!
Mike Martell
1200 Pomeroy St No. 3