Richard Pitts' family: Thanks for supporting us in difficult time
To the editor:
The family of Richard Pitts would like to thank our generous community who surrounded Richard and our family during our difficult time.
Thank you Deb Nauerth, Andrea Fields and the Woodrow Wilson family for organizing the Jubilee walk and the opportunity for Richard to participate in this sweet farewell tribute. Thank you to the individuals who generously donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser, Richard’s medical team, those who provided delicious meals for our large family, and the greater community who sent cards, loving messages and support through mail and social media.
We cannot fail to give our thanks to Stonecreek Family Physicians for both medical and emotional support. The coverage, photos and editorial from the Manhattan Mercury gave a tribute that our family will always hold dear to our hearts as well.
Richard, the New Jersey transplant, loved the Kansas community. A “thank you” to all for giving him a warm welcome and a sweet goodbye.
Family of Richard Pitts
Thanks to The Mercury for its coverage
To the editor:
I would like to thank The Manhattan Mercury for its work during this pandemic. I have greatly appreciated having it every day it has been delivered to my door for a number of reasons.
One reason is that the staff has so carefully selected what articles to run. The news on TV, etc., has seemed so emotionally intense. But because The Mercury has been so thoughtful about what articles it has presented, it has allowed me to take in the news in a measured way, so that I know what is going on without feeling as much stress.
In that selection of articles, I have appreciated the ones from K-State that have had tips on how to cope during this time with things such as stress, finances and food. I am grateful for news specific to Manhattan as well as state, national and even international news.
It has also appeared to me that The Mercury has tried to present various sides of current issues in the editorials that are selected, for which I am thankful.
I recognize that I am lucky to still live in a community with a newspaper dedicated so specifically to that community's needs.
I do thank you.
Ann Phelan Lee
731 Pebblebrook #11
Rodriguez should repent, resign
To the editor:
I found this article in the April 13th Salina Journal in which I was in awe as to what I was reading about Riley County commissioner Marvin Rodriguez's racist remark that insulted Fanny Fang and embarrassing her in public, her family and brought shame to the Asian nation. Not only did he do injustice to her and her family, but he brought shame to his own family and the whole Spanish nation.
This man needs to resign his post because he took an oath to "protect, serve and respect all peoples' rights and benefits." He has expressed himself as to what he really is and therefore all the rest of us can no longer trust nor respect anything he stands for.
Marvin Rodriguez needs to come before God and ask for forgiveness, pray for a normal tongue and get rid of that fork tongue. We are all cut from the same rib, and God is with each and everyone of us. We have other state and federal legislators who let their backside override their mouth, but we don't have to put up with these type of people. We can vote them out or have them resign.
There is a time and a place for them who abuse others and believe me, you do not wish this place on anyone. So repent, resign, ask for full forgiveness. Find a way to repay Fanny Fang and the Spanish nation, so you can bring honor to the Rodriguez name and family.
Alexander Sanchez
Salina
God says submit to governing authorities
To the editor:
I have always had highest regard for our sister church, the Baptist church. They seemed to know the word better than most. And they're always so happy about new believers.
When I read two churches in Kansas didn't obey stay-at-home orders on Easter and sued our governor, something is wrong here.
Then I remembered Romans 13 in my Bible.
"Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God and those in position of authority have been placed there by God. So, anyone who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and they shall be punished."
Then our governor, Laura Kelly, called us to love our neighbors and all the Kansas church even the beloved Baptist (except two) backed her by staying home. Thank you, Gov. Kelly.
Jesus would probably pray, "Father, forgive those who didn't obey. They know not what they have done."
God is bigger than all, and we need his healing power more than anything.
Dorothy Yaege
2281 Mineral Springs Road